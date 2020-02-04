The Weeknd Is Worth THIS Much Ever Since He Became An International Platinum Star

The Weeknd is a three-time Grammy-winning musician who has given his fans a great playlist to listen to. He made his entrance into the platinum level artist list with his first recorded album, Starboy that got huge critical accomplishment and appreciation. He career graph has shown no downfall since Starboy got the global recognition it deserved. His songs and talent have established him as one of the most influential singers around the globe. Read more to know about The Weeknd’s net worth.

The Weeknd net worth:

$90 Million

The Weeknd’s 2011 album called House of Balloons managed to get the Canadian singer a good amount of popularity during the initial stages of his career. With these mixtapes, the singer got the opportunity to perform in music festivals throughout the US and Europe including Coachella, Primavera Sound Festivals, and the Wireless Festival. He then managed to bag a record deal with Republic Records and announced his album titled Trilogy. He did some mainstream work like appearing on the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack and collaborating with Ariana Grande in the song Love Me Harder. Since then, he has given some record-breaking songs and albums. His latest album, Heartless, is currently one of the trending topics in the music industry.

“Blinding Lights” by has now over 200 million streams on Spotify. This is @theweeknd's 17th song to achieve this. pic.twitter.com/z8BVGs2DoE — The Weeknd Charts (@ChartsTheWeeknd) January 21, 2020

The Weeknd’s career highlights

BET Awards: Centric Award (2015)

American Music Awards: Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist (2015)

Billboard Music Awards: Top Streaming Song (Audio), (2016)

People’s Choice Awards: Favorite R&B Artist (2016)

Grammy Awards: Best R&B Performance (2016)

iHeartRadio Music Awards: R&B Artist of the Year (2017)

