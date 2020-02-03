The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Might Become UK Number 1 Single For The First Time

The Weeknd’s latest song Blinding Lights is on course to claim this week’s Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart. The song has been on the top place of the Official Singles Chart since February 2nd. The Canadian singer’s song seems all set to knock last week’s chart-topper, Before You Go by Lewis Capaldi, to 2. If Blinding Lights manages to stay on the top of the list, it’ll be The Weeknd's first chart-topper in the UK. His previous track, 2016’s Starboy was trending on the 2ns slot of the same list during its release.

Also Read | Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, And Other Artists Who Put Their Story Into Words

Also Read | The Weeknd Opens Up Post His 'Heartless' Release, "I Have The Best Fans. XO Til The Death"

XO going crazy ! https://t.co/Uw4rKzKbfH — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 21, 2020

“Blinding Lights” is now @theweeknd’s first-ever No.1 single in Australia. The song dethroned “Dance Monkey” from the top spot after 23 weeks at #1. pic.twitter.com/aAKUioMSw9 — The Weeknd Charts (@ChartsTheWeeknd) January 25, 2020

The Weeknd's Blinding lights and other new songs

The Weeknd has been coming out with new concepts and has started a new set of stories through his videos, out of which only two music videos. He started this with Heartless’ music video which acts as a segway for Blinding Lights. The Weeknd has recently released the official music video for his latest hit single, Heartless which features the Canadian singer himself and his partner in crime for the video is the St. Louis MC, Metro Boomin.

He has released the official video today on his Youtube handle and it appears that The Weeknd has changed his looks for the theme of the video. The video revolves around the two rappers, all dressed up perfectly for a crazy night at a never-sleeping casino. The video has managed to get more than 2.7 million views just hours after being premiered.

Also Read | The Weeknd: Pop Singer And Rapper Announces His Upcoming Album 'Chapter 6'

Also Read | The Weeknd's Girlfriends And How His Relationships Inspired His Music

Man, you have done it again. Constantly raising the bar for us all and doing it flawlessly. I'd say I'm surprised, but I know who you are. I've seen it up close and personal. Abel, you make me so proud, and I love you.@theweeknd #BlindingLightsVideo pic.twitter.com/IEieiORazM — 🌫 (@feelxo) January 21, 2020

Also Read | The Weeknd Releases The Official Music Video For His Latest Single, Heartless

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.