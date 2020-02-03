Timmy Trumpet's Best Tracks That All EDM Music Fans Must Listen To

In less than a decade, Timmy Trumpet managed himself to successfully transform from the acclaimed Jazz musician to the realm of global dance music. Timmy’s progression has been seen in his ability to effortlessly mix in-key and his mastering in the art of improvisation. His rise to the top of the DJ world showed no signs of slowing down since his first song was out. Here is a list of best tracks of Timmy Trumpet.

Freaks

The song Freaks is by Australian DJ, producer, and musician Timmy Trumpet. He was accompanied by New Zealand rapper Savage and was released on August 8. The track featured in a 2014 viral video recorded by Russell Bauer. In the video, Bauer can be seen playing the song on the trombone and his son accompanying him.

Punjabi

Timmy Trumpet and his unique style were back when this Punjabi song was released. The song was produced together with the great producer Dimatik, on Dharma Worldwide. Moreover, this was the first non-KSHMR release, and it received a lot of compliments.

Al Pacino

Timmy Trumpet and Krunk’s Al Pacino surely invites you to join the stage. The song is infectious and works perfectly for the bigger parties and festivals out there. EDM lovers can combine the sounds from these two heavy hitters and the result you will get is a tune that is out of this world.

Mufasa

Timmy Trumpet was, is and always will be one of the kings of bounce, while The Golden Army is probably the best orchestral EDM producer right now. Apart from this, his past career as a sound designer makes him a really versatile and effective producer too. With this track, you can definitely know that Timmy knows how to squeeze his DAW and plugins to their best.

Toro

Boasting the heavy and intense genre, the song Toro acclaimed major appreciation during its release. Titled as Toro, it features an explosive combination of nailing kicks and screeching synths to snapping bouncy bassline. It released on Heavyweight Records which launched in the year 2017.

