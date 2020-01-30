Don Diablo's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Dutch DJ/Producer Don Diablo is considered to be one of the best musicians of his generation by critics. Since his early days as a local name in The Netherlands, the Dutch maestro has gone on to become a global phenomenon in the last few years. From several interesting collaborations with other musicians to highly impressive solo achievements, he has become a musical phenomenon over the years. Here are the best songs of Don Diablo that every electro-dance music fan must listen to:

Cutting Shapes

Dancing is the reason why many of us love EDM music and tracks. Diablo's 2016 stand-alone single Cutting Shapes puts words and a beat to the magic you want to feel on the floor. The soulful vocal cuts a rug and runs a gamut of pitches straight into our hearts.

Back in Time

Another song from the 201 chapter, Back In Time is one of those Don Diablo songs that just forces you to groove. It sandwiches a starry-eyed interlude between raw-edged hooks. Fans will definitely keep this one in long-time rotation.

On My Mind

This is considered to be one of the best Don Diablo songs. From his 2017 release album FUTURE, Momentum peaked at No. 44 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart in August of 2017. Be in the moment with its overflowing optimism.

Universe

Diablo uses his platform to tell an inspiring story. Listen to the song and triumph over your fear and push yourself to reach new heights. You will find the Universe is more beautiful, forgiving and easily dominated than you could have ever imagined.

Save A Little Love

This is another FUTURE tune that reminds us of what is really important in life. Whatever gets you down in your life, leave a little room for true love, even if it is just a solo dance to a Don Diablo song that brings you to life.

What We Started

There is nothing more adorable than seeing your favourite DJs and producers portrayed by young actors as their childhood selves. We know Lil Don Diablo, Steve Aoki, and Lush & Simon did not actually run around tossing glaciers together, but we're going to suspend belief and enjoy the ride. This is considered to be one of the classic Don Diablo songs.

