Shehnaaz Gill Grooves To Tunes Of 'Goa Beach' With Tony Kakkar | WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill has gained much fan following after her appearance as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13. Tony Kakkar is currently one of the most popular artists on the internet. The two are seen grooving on Tony’s latest track Goa beach in a video. Check out the video and read to know more.

Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar grooving on 'Goa Beach' song

In a video uploaded by Tony Kakkar on his social media handles, he is seen dancing with Shehnaaz Gill. The two are seen dancing on Tony’s song Goa Beach. The 15 seconds Tik-Tok video received praises from their fans. Tony is seen wearing a long yellow t-shirt with torn jeans. Shehnaaz Gill is flaunting an ochre maxi dress in the video. Take a look at the video here.

Tony Kakkar’s latest song was Goa Beach which also features Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan, and Kat Kristian. It is a peppy number composed and written by Tony himself. The track got praised by many and has 81 million+ views on YouTube.

Shehnaaz Gill is currently appearing on Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, a show which started right after Bigg Boss 13. The show also features her Bigg Boss co-contestants Paras Chhabra. The two are finding their life partner in the reality television show. However, the TRP rating of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is falling every week and it might be taken down by the end of March.

Shehnaaz Gill will soon be seen with Sidharth Shukla in a special song. The two are making headlines for their relationship, ever since they appeared together inside the Bigg Boss house. Their new song will be sung by Darshan Rawal and will be out soon.

