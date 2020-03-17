Forget Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Flirts With Tony Kakkar In This TikTok Video; Watch

Punjabi star and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill featured in a TikTok along with Neha Kakkar’s brother, singer Tony Kakkar. Tony Kakkar shared the video which was shot in a hotel, on his Instagram and Twitter handle. Their fans went crazy over the video, as it looked like there will be a collaboration soon.

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill was seen in a beige coloured slit dress with a black belt on her waist while Tony Kakkar wore a yellow sweatshirt and blue ripped jeans. Their onscreen chemistry looked sizzling as they were seen flirting with each other on the song Goa Beach in the TikTok video.

Shehnaz Gill features in a TikTok video with singer Tony Kakkar

Shehnaaz Gill was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz shared a close bond with Sidharth Shukla inside the house. The two were said to be inseparable in the house. Towards the end of the show, Shehnaaz Gill confessed that she loves Siddharth Shukla.

She is currently seen in the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Shehnaaz Gill is seen with Paras Chhabra, another Bigg Boss 13 contestant. Shehnaaz Gill is popularly known as the 'Katrina Kaif of Punjab' and was also called a star by the host of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan.

The original song Goa Beach was sung by singer Tony Kakkar and his sister Neha Kakkar. The song features singer Aditya Narayan and model Kat Kristian. The video song released on YouTube crossed a million views, instantly. Tony Kakkar has also been sharing TikTok videos of his fans who are seen dancing to the tunes of Goa Beach.

