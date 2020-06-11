Neha Kakkar & Tony Shower Praises On Asim-Himanshi's New Song With Cute Video; Watch

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's new song, Khyaal Rakhya Kar was unveiled on June 10. The video has been winning hearts, as fans have showered the clip with love. And now, siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar are also all praises for Asim-Himanshi's music album, as they made a cute video of themselves, performing on Khyaal Rakhya Kar, and penned endearing comments for the entire team.

As seen in the video shared by Neha Kakkar, she and Tony rejoice happy moments and the latter also plants a kiss on Neha's cheeks. Neha, through the caption, expressed, "Tony Kakkar Mera Tu hi Tu taan hai, Tu Apna #KhyaalRakhyaKar. What a beautiful song and the video too." Neha Kakkar tagged the entire team in her caption, namely, Anshul Garg, Babbu, Preetinder, Rajat Nagpal, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Gurinder, Shinda Singh, Raghav Sharma and Piyush Chandak. Neha Kakkar also joined the fans' clan and wrote, 'Asimanshi' in her caption. Check out Neha's post here.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar's Parents Didn't Want Her? Brother Tony Kakkar Reveals Reason In His New Rap

Khyaal Rakhya Kar

Bigg Boss 13's star couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, after Kalla Sohna Nai, teamed up for another beautiful number, Khyaal Rakhya Kar sung by Preetinder. The video has sent 'Asimanshi' fans into a tizzy, as they gushed to drop endearing comments about the duo's chemistry in the visual. The song which is penned by Babbu sees Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana at their adorable best, as they share some lovey-dovey moments in the video. Helmed by Gurinder Bawa, Khyaal Rakhya Kar has hit 3.9 Million views within 22 hours of its release.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar gives a sneak peek of her upcoming music video with brother Tony Kakkar; Watch

Asim Riaz- Himanshi Khurana hit many headlines during their stint in Salman Khan's popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Their love story started brewing in the Bigg Boss 13 house when the latter entered as a wildcard contestant. The two started getting close and Himanshi also confessed her love to Asim during a guest appearance on the show. Asim Riaz made it official through an Instagram post in February, and ever since then, the duo has been shelling out major couple goals.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Takes On The Trending Pillow Challenge; Tony Kakkar Calls Her 'doll'

Also Read | Asim Riaz & Himanshi's Combined Net Worth Proves They're Unstoppable After 'Bigg Boss 13'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.