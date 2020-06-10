Asim Riaz & Himanshi's Combined Net Worth Proves They're Unstoppable After 'Bigg Boss 13'

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana rose to fame after their stint in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13. The duo's on-screen romance hit the headlines every now and then. Now, both Asim and Himanshi are doing several music albums together, which garner massive love from fans. Here's a look at Asim Riaz's net worth and Himanshi Khurana's net worth in 2020.

Asim Riaz's net worth in 2020

As per reports, Asim Riaz’s net worth is roughly around Rs 10 crore ($2 Million). Asim Riaz's net worth is contributed to by his brand endorsements too. Before his stint in Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz reportedly had taken up many modelling assignments for popular brands. The model-turned-actor has reportedly featured in many TV commercials like Blueberry, B’lue, Numero, Uno and many more.

After starring in a fighting scene in the Varun Dhawan starrer Main Tero Hero, Asim Riaz has now been featuring in back to back music albums. His music album, Mere Angne Mein, opposite Jacqueline Fernandez has hit a staggering 54M views online. Asim has done some music videos with Himanshi Khurana too.

Himanshi Khurana's net worth

As per a report of trends celebs now, Himanshi Khurana's net worth is approximately around Rs 7 crore to Rs 37 crore ($1Million - $5Million) as of 2019. Himanshi Khurana's net worth is contributed to by her appearances in several Punjabi music hits. Moreover, Himanshi too was a part of Bigg Boss 13. Himanshi Khurana's net worth reportedly saw an upsurge after she starred in the Punjabi movie, Sadda Haq.

After that, she did many songs with great artists like Akhil Sachdeva, for O Jaanwaale Song. Khurana has also worked in B Praak and Jaani's Mann Bharrya. And now, Asim and Himanshi together have given the industry some major hits like Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Kalla Sohna Nai.

Asim and Himanshi's combined net worth

On one hand, Asim Riaz's net worth is reported to be Rs 10 crore ($2 Million). Whereas, on the other hand, Himanshi Khurana's net worth stats suggest that the actor makes somewhere between Rs 7 crore to Rs 37 crore ($1Million - $5Million). By looking at the two reported figures, it is evident that Asim and Himanshi's combined net worth is staggering.

Khayaal Rakheya Kar song

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's new song, Khyaal Rakhya Kar was unveiled on June 10, 2020. Khyaal Rakhya Kar is sung by Preetinder and the music of the song is given by Rajat Nagpal. It is penned by Babbu.

Both Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana look adorably cute together, as they rejoice and have some fun moments in the video. Helmed by Gurinder Bawa, Khyaal Rakhya Kar is already winning hearts, as the album hits 482K views within three hours of its release. Ever since Asim Riaz made it official through an Instagram post in February, the duo has been shelling out major couple goals.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

