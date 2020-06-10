Neha Kakkar's Parents Didn't Want Her? Brother Tony Kakkar Reveals Reason In His New Rap

Neha Kakkar seems to have become a household name after releasing chartbuster songs like Aankh Marey, O Saki Saki, Kalla Sohna Nai, Coca Cola song, Dheeme Dheeme, Garmi, Dilbar and Kala Chashma. She is also the judge on Indian Idol. The story of her success seems to be no less than a fairytale, however, one for which she had to struggle a lot. In fact, in the recent video of Chapter 2 by Tony Kakkar, Neha's brother, revealed that their parents wanted to abort her.

Neha Kakkar's parents wanted to abort her?

During the unveiling of the second episode of Story of Kakkars (based on the life of Neha Kakkar's family) that Tony Kakkar revealed how their parents had, in fact, decided to abort Neha. Tony rapped and introduced the Kakkar parents and also talked about their financial conditions in the early years of their lives. Tony Kakkar then added how they even thought of aborting Neha, who is the youngest Kakkar sibling, "Paise nahi hote the, raato mei wo rote the, Garbh tha giraana, par beete hafte 8 the, Garmi ka maheena, din tha 6 June ka, shaam dhal rahi thi janam hua junoon ka".

Apparently, Neha Kakkar's family had come to such a decision because they were worried they wouldn't be able to bring her up due to their poor financial condition. However, eight weeks have already passed and they couldn't undergo the process. So they decided to give birth to Neha.

Watch the video here:

Chapter 2 of Story of Kakkars released on June 5, 2020. Through it, Tony Kakkar also gave everyone an insight on how he and his siblings, Neha and Sonu rose to fame. He also expressed through the rap how proud he was of his sister. He also revealed in an interview with a daily portal that Neha Kakkar used to take care of her family and would send them money while herself struggling in Mumbai. However, their luck changed after Neha won a music reality show.

Recently Neha Kakkar bought a lavish Bungalow in Rishikesh, the same city where the Kakkars' old house was located. She posted the photo of her new house on Instagram as well as her old house to show her journey from "rags to riches". Take a look:

Neha Kakkar learnt to sing after watching her elder sister, Sonu perform. She then started singing in religious functions before making it big in Bollywood. The Kakkar siblings otherwise had a very humble upbringing in Rishikesh.

