Top 10 Jannat Zubair Reels With Brother Ayaan That Give Major Sibling Goals

Actor Jannat Zubair Rahmani known for her roles in 2010's Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora and 2012's Phulwa is always trending on Instagram for her relatable, funny and lovable Instagram Reels. She has worked with many social media influencers and content creators on the social media platform including Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Siddharth Nigam, and Faisal Shaikh. Her most famous reels are with her younger brother, Ayaan Zubair. The two have set the bar high for sibling goals.

Ayaan and Jannat Zubair's videos

On January 19, 2021, Jannat posted a 15-second video with her brother Ayaan and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor Siddharth Nigam. In the video, an upset Jannat is seated all by herself when Siddharth and Ayaan slide into the frame making her chuckle. The video garnered more than 7 million views and over 9,38,000 likes from fans.

In another Instagram Reels video, Jannat hugs her brother Ayaan while lip-syncing to Neha Kakkar's Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Through the video, Jannat conveyed her love for her little brother asking him to take care of himself. The video received tons of love from fans as it gained over 10 million views and more than 11,95,000 likes.

Of all Ayaan and Jannat Zubair's Reels together, the siblings' video on the song Gucci by Aroob Khan is one of the most loved among her followers. The video has received approximately 14,00,000 likes and over 15 million views. In the video, Jannat tells her brother he is more precious to her than a collection of designer shoes.

Also Read | Jannat Zubair And Mr. Faisu To Star In Ramji Gulati's Upcoming Song 'Carrom Ki Rani'

On July 23, 2020, Jannat introduced to the world her first ever love, brother Ayaan Zubair with the song Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar. In the video, Jannat can be seen lipsyncing to the lyrics as Ayaan hops onto her back and both smile together at the gesture. The Instagram Reels video has already received over 1 million likes from fans and has been watched more than 6 million times.

Also Read | What Jannat Zubair Rahmani Did This Weekend Amid Eid Celebration; See Photos

In Jannat Zubair's Reels with brother Ayaan, the siblings successfully express their love and concern for each other. In this video, Jannat is seen scolding her younger brother and gets upset with him, when Jannat accidentally sprains her ankle while talking on the phone, Ayaan enters with a spray to soothe her pain. The video was viewed more than 8 million times and received more than 1 million likes.

Ayaan can be seen posing for a photo with a model when Jannat enters and asks the model to leave. Ayaan remains unaware even after the photographer tries to warn him. After the picture is clicked, Ayaan is shocked to know that Jannat was clicked in the picture with him instead of the model. When he turns around to look at Jannat, she slaps him in rage. The video has garnered more than 11 million views and received more than 1.4 million likes.

On Ayaan Zubair's Instagram account, the sibling duo danced to the trending song Va Va Vroom Vroom (Remix). They danced in sync to the song's beats doing the trending dance moves. The video garnered over 2.7 million views.

Also Read | Jannat Zubair Gets New Car Before Her 19th Birthday, Says She's 'blessed'

In this Instagram Reels video, Jannat rests her head on her brother's shoulder as she enjoys a siesta. When Ayaan tries to move, Jannat pulls him back to his original spot earning a smile from Ayaan. The video has been watched over 2 million times by Ayaan's followers.

Jannat scolds Ayaan in the video over not answering his phone after calling him several times. Jannat expressions in the song convey her worry and concern for Ayaan's carelessness in the video. The 15-second video has received over 5 million views.

Brother Ayaan Zubair continues to feature in Jannat Zubair's videos as he dances along with Jannat, Siddharth Nigam and content creator Faisal Shaikh. The three boys danced in the background as Jannat lipsynced to Yashraj Mukhate's latest creation Pawri Ho Rahi Hai. The video received more than 1 million likes and was watched more than 7 million times.

Also Read | Jannat Zubair Rahmani Shared The Screen Space With Her Mother & Other Lesser-known Facts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.