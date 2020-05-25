What Jannat Zubair Rahmani Did This Weekend Amid Eid Celebration; See Photos

Jannat Zubair is one of the most prominent celebrities. She is known for her work in serials and is highly praised by fans. The actor enjoys a huge fan following on her social media accounts and is often very interactive with her fans. Check out how she spent her weekend this week, amid the lockdown situation being intact during Eid.

Jannat Zubair's weekend roundup

New Song

Jannat Zubair, along with several prominent celebrities and a few TikTok stars, released a new song titled Phir Hasenge. The song is expected to uplift the spirits of people who have been caught up amid the lockdown situation. The song aims at making people rejoice once more and asks people to stay strong and safe during these tough times. Jannat Zubair, however, wasn’t the first to have such an initiative and several other celebrities have released singles that are aimed at helping people smile again and thus entertain them. Jannat Zubair in her caption while sharing the picture wrote that their initiative is to spread positivity and give out the message of being united amid all of these tough situations.

Eid Post

Jannat Zubair took to Instagram to share a wonderful picture of herself in a black dress. On the occasion of Eid, the actor wished her fans and greeted them. She can be seen wearing large earrings that stood out from her outfit making her look even more stylish at the festival. Amid this, the actor also made a short TikTok video and this lightened the mood of fans. Since then, she has posted the promotional videos for her song Phir Hasenge. In one video shared, she along with her younger brother can be seen dancing to the tunes of the song.

Jannat Zubair is known to feature in several songs and has been a part of several projects as such. This new song, however, has a bigger cast and therefore her fans were especially excited to see how their favourite superstars line up in the song. Besides that, Jannat Zubair keeps posting pictures to keep her fans updated on the latest happenings in her life.

