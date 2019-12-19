Camila Cabello Apologises For Hateful And Hurtful Comments From The Past

Camila Cabello of Senorita fame recently apologised for her amateur behaviour on social media in the past. The 22-year-old singer had used racial and offensive slurs on her Tumblr, which is now deleted according to the singer. Camila Cabello called out on her own behaviour and apologised for her past mistakes.

Grammy-nominated singer Camila Cabello wrote on her Twitter account how her younger self was rather uneducated and not aware of her actions. In the lengthy post, she mentioned that she is regretful of her teenage actions and words. She posted the elaborate apology after some old Tumblr posts started making rounds on the internet.

Camila wrote, “When I was younger I used a language that I am deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind the horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed that I ever used it.” Further to this Camila Cabello added that, “I apologized then and I will apologize again now. I would never intentionally never hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. As much as I wish I could, I cannot go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that is all I can do."

Here is what she shared:

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

In the heartfelt apology, Camila Cabello further added that she is a grown-up now as she is 22 years old, and always learning about things. She mentioned how she is conscious and aware of everything right now. Her past mistakes are only going to help her be a better human being. Camila Cabello deeply regrets her actions according to her Twitter apology.

