Jennifer Lopez Shares A Rare Picture With Her Young Sister Lynda; Take A Look

On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez was seen with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez on the red carpet of the Golden Globes. After this, Alex shared a lot of pictures from the event on his social media page.

In one of the posts, he also joked about how he was looking like JLo’s bodyguard. Jennifer Lopez was at the event as she was nominated for the award of Best Supporting Actress for her role in Hustlers.

Before going to the event, Jennifer Lopez shared a few pictures from her New Years Eve party. In one of the pictures, we saw her sister Lynda. Take a look at her in here:

Jennifer Lopez shares a picture of her sister Lynda

Lynda is the younger sister of Jennifer Lopez and she was seen in the picture with her sister. In the photograph, we can see Jennifer clicking a selfie while Lynda is seen standing behind her.

She captioned the picture by writing “The best is yet to come”. Lynda is also a part of the show business.

Lynda is a journalist and is an anchor and co-anchor on shows like Good Day New York and Fox 5 Live. She also is an Emmy award winner for Outstanding Morning News Program.

JLo recently made headlines for attending the Golden Globes in a stunning white, green, and gold dress and for being nominated for an award. Though, Jennifer did not win the award, but her fiancé Alex made sure that she felt like a winner. So Alex took to his Instagram to support his wife-to-be. Here is how he did it.

Alex Rodrigues' message for his fiancé Jennifer Lopez

A-Rod took to his Instagram and penned a lovely message for his wife-to-be.

He wrote: "Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion. To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion. For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion. To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion. To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it."

Jennifer was one of the first people who commented on the sweet post and wrote: "You are my everything."

