Top Songs Of Imagine Dragons That Topped The Billboard Charts For Weeks

Imagine Dragons is an American pop rock band who comes from Las Vegas, Nevada. It has Dan Reynolds as the lead vocalist, Wayne Sermon as lead guitarist, Ben McKee as a bassist, and Daniel Platzman playing the drums. The band is popular worldwide and is the recipient of a Grammy Award and three American Music Awards along with numerous other awards they have received throughout their career. Imagine Dragons has given many hit songs to the music industry. Most of their songs have always been chartbusters. Here is a list of their top songs that have topped the Billboard charts.

Top Songs of Imagine Dragons

Believer

Believer released on February 1 in the year 2017. The song topped the Billboard charts for thirty-seven weeks. It became the fifth best-selling song of 2017 in the United States of America. The song gained a lot of popularity as the fans interpreted the song to be about someone who finds meaning in the pain in his life. The lead vocalist of the band, in an interview with a media portal, revealed that the song is about the pains he went through and how were a blessing in disguise as they made him stronger and healthier.

Thunder

Thunder released on April 27, 2017. The song topped the Billboard charts for thirty-six weeks. The song was interpreted by fans to be as an autobiographical song about the band itself. The song seems to be talking about how the band got their breakthrough in the music industry. It was also interpreted how one has to refuse to fit in the norms of society to stand out.

Whatever It Takes

Whatever It Takes released on May 8, 2017. The song topped the Billboard charts for thirty-four weeks. The song was interpreted by fans as the singer motivating its listeners to achieve their goals by doing whatever it takes to reach there.

Radioactive

Radioactive released on October 29, 2012. The song ranked second on the Billboard charts for twenty-seven weeks. The song was interpreted by fans as one where the singer realizes the power within oneself and is not afraid of the irrational fears.

