Tupac's Inspirational Quotes Will Help You Have A Positive Approach Towards Life

Tupac Shakur, popularly known by his stage name 2Pac, was an American rapper who is considered by many as one of the most significant rappers of all the times. Much of Tupac Shakur’s work has been known for addressing contemporary social issues that plagued the inner cities.

Tupac Shakur is considered a symbol of resistance and activism against inequality even today after he allegedly passed away. Back in 1991 when he released his debut album, 2Pacalypse Now he became a central figure for introducing social issues in the genre at a time when gangsta rap was dominant in the mainstream. Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z and Me Against the World are his most critically acclaimed works.

On September 7, 1996, Shakur was shot four times by an unknown assailant in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. Tupac, unfortunately, died six days later after due to his injuries.

He passed away at a very young age but his work has left a mark on the world. Here are a few inspirational quotes by Tupac Shakur that has been inspiring fans for a long time.

Tupac Shakur inspirational quotes

Reality is wrong. Dreams are for real.

ALSO READ| Conspiracy Theorist Claims Tupac Shakur, Who Died In 1996, Alive And Well

The only thing that comes to a sleeping man is dreams.

My mama always used to tell me: ‘If you can’t find somethin’ to live for, you best find somethin’ to die for.

I’d rather die like a man, than live like a coward.

ALSO READ| Lil Wayne Teases Fans With A New Song While Shooting A Commercial For US Sports Channel

Don’t believe everything you hear. Real eyes, Realize, Real lies.

I set goals, take control, drink out my own bottle. I make mistakes but learn from every one. And when it’s said and done, I bet this brother be a better one. If I upset you don’t stress; never forget, that God isn’t finished with me yet

Behind every sweet smile, there is a bitter sadness that no one can see and feel.

ALSO READ| J Cole To Kendrick Lamar; Here's The List Of Top Rappers Dominating The Hip-hop World

Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside while still alive. Never surrender.

If you can make it through the night, there’s a brighter day.

ALSO READ| International Rappers And Hip-hop Artists Acing Dreadlocks; From Wiz Khalifa To Lil Wayne

Image Courtesy: Tupac Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.