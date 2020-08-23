Mammootty And Nayanthara's Movies That All Fans Must Watch; From 'Twenty:20' To 'Rappakal'

Mammootty is one of the most-loved actors in the South film industry. Over the years, he has starred in films with several actors. One such actor with whom he has worked is Nayanthara. They have worked in five movies. Take a look at Mammootty and Nayanthara's movies below.

Bhaskar the Rascal

In this 2015 film, Mammootty was seen playing the role of Bhaskaran Pillai and Nayanthara was seen in the role of Hima Sanjay. This film is directed and written by Siddique and has a 5.3-stars rating on IMDb. This film was a story about a father and a son. Take a look at the film's trailer here.

Thaskara Veeran

Thaskara Veeran is a 2005 film in which the duo had starred together for the first time. In this film, Mammootty was seen playing the role of Arakkalam Baby and Nayanthara was seen essaying the role of Thankamani. This film was directed by Pappan & Pramod. The story of this film was written by Antony Eastman (story), Dennis Joseph (screenplay and dialogue). Check out a clip from the film here.

Rappakal

Rappakal is a 2005 film directed by Kamal and has an IMDb rating of 7.1 out of 10 stars. The story of this film is about a mom and her adopted son and how their life changes after the long-awaited reunion of the joint family. Take a look at a clip from the film here.

Twenty:20

Twenty:20 is an action, crime and drama film that released in 2008. This film starred Mohanlal, Mammootty, Suresh Gopi in lead roles. Apart from them, Nayanthara was also seen in the film. Directed by Joshiy, this film has a 6.8-star rating on IMDb. Take a look at a clip from the film here.

Puthiya Niyamam

Puthiya Niyamam is 2016 mystery thriller directed by A.K. Sajan. This movie starred Nayanthara, Mammootty and Sheelu Abraham. This film is a story about Louis Pothen, who is a divorce lawyer and his wife a kathakali dancer. This film has a 6.5-star rating on IMDb. Take a look at the trailer here.

