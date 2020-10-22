Blackpink Light Up The Sky Deleted Scene: Rose And Jennie Talk About Jennie's Pants

The Blackpink Light Up the Sky documentary recently premiered on Netflix on October 14, 2020. The documentary explores the story of the Blackpink bandmates as individuals and as a team. Netflix recently shared Blackpink Light Up the Sky deleted scenes on Youtube. In the deleted scenes, Rose and Jennie are having an interesting conversation during a studio recording. Take a look at what the Blackpink girls are talking about.

Also Read | If You Loved 'Blackpink: Light Up The Sky', Here're Music Documentaries You Must Watch

Blackpink's Rose and Jennie talk about Jennie's pair of pants

The Blackpink documentary made its way to Netflix a few days ago. Netflix dropped the deleted scenes from Light Up the Sky on Youtube. They have shown 4 deleted scenes in total. In one of the scenes, Rose and Jennie are in a studio recording and have a casual conversation about Jennie's pair of pants. Rose finds out that she and Jennie have the same pair of pants that Jennie was wearing. She told Rose that she bought it for $15 on the internet while Jennie purchased the same pair for $1,000. Rose felt sorry for Jennie and she realises that she should buy more clothes online than from expensive stores. Take a look at their hilarious conversation.

BLACKPINK DELETED SCENE #1: If you've ever wondered what artists talk about when they're waiting around the recording studio ... sometimes it's pants. #LightUptheSky1MoreTime pic.twitter.com/Rk6tC97oO8 — Netflix (@netflix) October 22, 2020

Also Read | Shakira Appreciates BLACKPINK's Rose For Her Cover Of 'Waka Waka', Says 'Oh Wow'

In another scene, Lisa and Rose who came from Thailand and Australia respectively talk about their cultures and how difficult it was for them to adjust to the South Korean culture after they had to move to the country. They also mentioned that in the beginning they used to fight a lot but eventually clicked and turned out to be best friends. They focused on South Korean etiquettes that they had to follow. They also have an impromptu photoshoot while walking on the street. Blackpink's Rose tries to understand how the camera is used and compliments Lisa as she looked nice in the pictures. There is another scene where Lisa is trying to call a cat towards her and rose seems worried.

Also Read | BLACKPINK Light Up The Sky Review: Band's Journey From Debut Shyness To Reigning Coachella

All about Blackpink Light Up the Sky

The documentary mainly focuses on the lives of the four girls and how they reached where they are today. There are scenes from the recording, practices, and interviews with the members. The documentary received critical acclaim and also impressed fans. The audience always wondered how old are the girls in Blackpink. Jisoo is 25, while Jennie is 24; Lisa and Rose are 23 years old.

Also Read | 'BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky' Shows Group's Struggle, Subsequent Success In New Trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.