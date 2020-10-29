TXT's Taehyun Gets Injured; K-pop Fans Send 'Get Well Soon' Wishes To Taehyun

Recently on Sept. 21, Korean band TXT's fans were elated when their managing company i.e. Big Hit Entertainment revealed that the group is all set to make a comeback on October 26 with their third EP titled Minisode 1: Blue Hour, where the EP's lead single called Blue Hour would be released on the same day. But today, Allkpop portal revealed that one of the members from TXT has suffered an injury. TXT's Taehyun is said to have suffered a finger injury, and he went on to reveal to his fans about the same. Read on to know about the complete story.

Taehyun's injury

TXT's Taehyun took to WeVerse to explain to his fans about how he got his finger injury. TXT's Taehyun posted a message on the Korean app called WeVerse. He stated "It's been 3 days since I made my comeback, and I accidentally bumped into MOA (official fan club name) while preparing for an entertainment show. I was hoping to meet you all quickly, and my right little finger cracked. The hospital said if I maintain it well, I will get better without any side effects. They said that I need to wear a guard to make it pretty quickly, so I'll have to put on a guard for the time being on stage. It's no problem in itself to climb up on stage. Our MOA don't have to worry too much. I'm fine." Taehyun then concluded his message stating that he will try and recover as soon as possible and he also apologized his fellow TXT members and MOA to have caused worry. Post his message, tons of fans went to the platform to wish a speedy recovery to the TXT member.

TXT's Blue Hour teaser and trailer

TXT members include singers Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai. Here are some of the recent Taehyun photos, take a look. The pics are from the fan club accounts of the K-pop group. Check out the teaser and the trailer of their new song Blue Hour.

Tomorrow X Together is a 5-member group who are represented by the company that manages BTS, i.e. Big Hit Entertainment. TXT debuted on march 4th, 2019 with the EP titled The Dream Chapter: Star. Later in May that year, the K-pop group was made as the new ambassador for the Korean skincare brand called Its Skin. In December, they were also announced as exclusive models for "SKOOLOOKS" for its 2020 collections.

