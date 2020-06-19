Tyga's New Single 'Vacation' Has Major 'relaxing Vibes' To It: Watch It Here

Tyga has released his new single Vacation. The video is directed by Tyga, Frank Borin and Ivanna Borin. It is a pop song with upbeat music. Read to know more about his latest release-

Tyga’s Vacation out

Tyga has recently dropped his brand new single titled as Vacation and it gives major vibes of having a relaxing time. The 3:11 minute video starts with Tyga sleeping in a floating tube in the ocean. As the camera pans out, he is seen in glass and a shark eats the artists in the tube. He then appears at a beach with two females around him. The beach turns into a studio as Tyga gets up and is seen in a car with a lady. The video shows the rapper having a star at Hollywood walk of fame while paparazzi’s click his pictures. Tyga is then seen playing basketball as he says “I wanna be like Mik, fly like Mik”, referring to legendary professional basketball player Michael Jordon. He even wins some award at the basketball court.

As the track moves forward, Tyga is watching himself on a projector as he boards a plane. He is rapping that he needs a trip to Jamaica and needs a house with no neighbours. Next, he is standing below a light bulb and switches it off. Then his skeleton appears performing on the song. As he switches the on, he is seen at a meeting where everyone is discussing something aggressively. The video ends from where it started with Tyga sleeping in a floating tube with a smile on his face.

Tyga's single Vacation has currently crossed 160k views on YouTube. It has received 20k likes with just 260 dislikes and more than one thousand comments till now. Fans have praised the song as one user commented, “Tyga never disappoints”, another said, “Tyga dropping hits after hits”. Many also applauded the editing and VFX. Vacation is produced by Andrea Saavedra under the banner of UnderWonder Content. Maz Makhani is the director of photography with Ivanna Borin as the editor.

Tyga is also offering a free vacation to his followers. He provided a number, (323)402-5545, and urged fans to text him on it. T-Raww mentioned the lucky winners will go on a vacation financed by him. In a video on his Instagram handle, the rapper stated that he is giving away paid vacations for people who are working to fight the global pandemic or are standing for equality.

