U2 Band Snapped At The Mumbai Airport Ahead Of Their Concert; See Pics

Music

The legendary Irish rock band U2 is all set to perform in Mumbai on Sunday, 15 December, and they have finally arrived in the city. Check out the pictures.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
u2 band

U2 will be performing in Mumbai over the weekend on December 15, and the rock band has finally arrived in the city. The popular Irish band is set to bring their acclaimed U2: The Joshua Tree Tour concert to Mumbai as they celebrate the band's 1987 album of the same name. The band consist of four members, lead vocalist Bono, Edge, who is the lead guitarist and gives backing vocals, Adam Clayton, a bassist, and drummer Larry Mullen Jr. The group was seen rocking identical black outfits when they were snapped at the airport. The members were received with a warm welcome from the fans, who were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the rockstars. Here is a quick look:

Also Read | AR Rahman Is Scheduled To Headline Irish Rock Band U2's First Ever Concert In India

U2
U2
U2

Also Read | U2 Band Concert In Mumbai: Best And Most Liked Songs Of The Famous Band

U2 band in Mumbai

The band is currently on a world tour where India is reportedly their last stop. The band has already performed in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the Philippines. Ace Indian music director A R Rahman had also taken to his Instagram handle recently to share a picture of him posing with the popular band members Bono and The Edge.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @arrahman on

Also Read | U2 Band Concert In Mumbai: Indian Railways To Start Special Train Services

AR Rehman to open for U2 

Fans have been flooding the comment section as they poured in love for AR Rehman and the band members. Many wondered if music maestro was collaborating with the rock band on a project. U2 and Rahman had collaborated on a song earlier titled Ahimsa. According to reports, AR Rahman will be opening for U2 on December 15 when the rock band performs in Mumbai. Rahman will be performing their collaborative single Ahimsa and the performance will also feature his two daughters.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Adds "swag Mein Chaar Chand" With Dabangg 3 Insta Filters

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
