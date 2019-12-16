U2 Concert In Mumbai: Band Honors Smriti Irani With 'Ultraviolet'

U2 toured across the world and their last performance was in DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The U2 Joshua Tree Tour culminated with great fanfare as many fans and Bollywood celebrities turned up in big numbers for the concert in Navi Mumbai. The band performed their 1987 seminal album concert here and India happens to be the last leg of the successful tour. According to official sources, the tour happened in the following countries: New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Philippines, and the last country was India.

U2's Ultraviolet showing influencial women.

I wish I had recorded the entire video. #U2Mumbai #U2India pic.twitter.com/GRd3gH1INQ — Meghna Baruah (@meghnabaruah) December 16, 2019

The Irish post-punk band of four dedicated their Indian performance to women icons and leaders of India including political leader Smriti Irani, slain journalist Gauri Lankesh and author Arundhati Roy. Bono, The Edge, Larry Mullen and Adam Clayton performed their best songs from their Joshua Tree album. The evening saw Academy Award winner A.R.Rahman and his family members performing a special segment. The band members praised Rahman’s music and also termed him as the greatest gift to the world.

U2 shared their excitement on Instagram:

The concert had a special segment dedicated to the greatest women in the world. It was called, Herstory. There were photos projected on the jumbotron of women like Ellen DeGeneres, Vidhya Rajput, Rosetta Tharpe and many more. The band sang their best song Ultraviolet along with the projected images, which formed the perfect ambience according to fans in the audience.

