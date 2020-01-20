Udit Narayan Breaks Silence Over Neha Kakkar & Aditya Narayan's Wedding Rumours

There have been strong rumours about Aditya Narayan's wedding to singer Neha Kakkar for a while and playback singer Udit Narayan finally broke silence over it. In an interview, Udit Narayan said, "Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family."

Talking about Neha, Udit Narayan added, "She is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs."

Recently, it was Udit Narayan along with his wife Deepa Narayan who paid a visit on the reality show that Aditya Narayan hosts and Neha Kakkar judges. A fun-filled banter kicked off between Neha Kakkar and Udit Narayan as he teased her for taking Aditya's name. He then went on to admit that he has been following Indian Idol 11 since it started. The singer stated that he wishes to make Neha Kakkar the daughter-in-law of the Narayan family and actually came on the sets to convince her.

The joke went on further when Udit stated that he even tagged along his wife Deepa to convince her. As Neha's parents were also present on the set, the joke continued and they agreed on Neha and Aditya's marriage. Though Aditya was seen visibly happy, Neha joked that it won't be any fun if she agreed to marry Aditya so early in the season.

