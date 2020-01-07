Neha Kakkar's Grand Celebration On 'Indian Idol 11' Sets For 30mn Instagram Followers

Neha Kakkar recently came out with her album song Puchda Hi Nahin. The singer was widely loved for the song and it gained a lot of appreciation from the audience. Neha Kakkar, in the recent past, visited The Kapil Sharma Show where Kapil Sharma mentioned that Neha Kakkar was rewarded for crossing the mark of 30 million followers on Instagram. She secured one of the top spots among the five celebrities including Ranveer Singh. The singer marked the occasion of 30 million Instagram followers with a celebration on the sets on Indian Idol 11.

Neha Kakkar posted a few pictures on her Instagram where she is seen celebrating with her fan and the participants on the sets of Indian Idol 11. In the series of pictures, Neha Kakkar is seen cutting a beautifully customised cake of 30 million followers and she is also seen posing with her fans who came especially for her on the show's set. She also posted a picture with Indian Idol Top 10 contestants. For cake cutting, she was joined by her co-judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.

In her caption, Neha mentioned the occasion when they celebrated 30 million followers on Indian Idol sets. She also talked about her fans who came to surprise her. On the day, Neha donned a beautiful silver coloured dress. She wore a sequin crop top and paired it up with the same coloured skirt. For her glam, she kept it minimal with mascara lashed eyes and nude lips. Her hair was well-brushed straightened left loose on her shoulders.

About the singer

The 31-year-old singer marked her debut in the music industry with 2013's release Phata Poster Nikla Hero. The song Dhating Nach, sung by Neha, was an instant hit and rocked the chartbusters. She lent her voice from party to romantic numbers. Neha Kakkar has collaborated with many leading singers. Currently, she is a part of the judging panel on the show Indian Idol 11.

