Urvashi Rautela Gives Sneak Peek Into Her House, Takes Fans On A 'Room Tour'

Urvashi Rautela is a well known Bollywood actor who has come a long way after winning beauty pageants. Her success is nothing short of a million-dollar house curated by Versace under her name. The actor recently took to her Instagram and gave her fans a sneak peek into her house. Read all the details about her 'Room Tour'.

Urvashi Rautela's videos of her 'Room Tour'

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram recently saw a video of her room tour. The actor posted a video wearing a brown long dress which was shimmery just like her room. The house that Urvashi Rautela calls a room is nothing less of a palace. The actor took her fans through the entire house and gave them a briefing about every room in this house. She started the video from the entrance. She walked through the hallway and explained to the cameraman that the entire house is designed by Versace, right from the furniture, doors, cutlery to everything else. She then walked into the dining and living room of the house. The dining table was beautifully laid with all the dinnerware. She also showed the balcony attached to the living room which overlooks the ocean. Urvashi also pointed out that she loves the chandeliers in the room and the yachts that can be spotted from her balcony.

She then moved into her study room which is adjoining to the living room. The study room is dark and has soft reading lights. After which she walked towards the hallway again and took a walk to the other side of the house to show the playroom. This hallway had a lot of portraits hanging on either side of the walls, which Urvashi said that she loves. She then gave a short tour of the playroom. She showed the lounge area and the small bar centre that was made for people to chill and party. Urvashi also revealed that purple is one of her favourite colours and the decor of this room had purple all over the sofa's and the pool table as well.

Urvashi Rautela then took viewers to the second floor of the house but not before revealing that the house comes with a lift inside the house as well. On the first floor, she showed the small gym area that she has with all the gymming equipment and the sauna room which is right next to it. The next room that she showed was her bedroom. The bedroom had a separate sitting area and a study table as well. The room is attached to a walk-in closet and a dressing room as well. The dressing room is also attached to the washroom which has a huge circular bathtub. After her bedroom, she moved to another bedroom which is also similar to her room. Urvashi then took the viewers outside to the pool area of the house before the closing of the video.

IMAGE CREDITS: @urvashirautela IG

