Urvashi Rautela's Stylist Sachi Talks About Her ₹20 Lakh Cherie D Mint Dress Look

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela shared a series of pictures as she was dressed in a mint green saree. Her stylist Sachi revealed what Urvashi Rautela's dress cost. She also mentioned the name of the designer of the dress and the jewellery designer. Read further to know more details about Urvashi Rautela's gorgeous mint dress.

Urvashi Rautela's stylist reveals her dress' cost

Stylist Sachi Juneja recently revealed Urvashi Rautela's dress cost as she shares a series of photos in the outfit. Sachi mentioned, "The Cherie D Mint Rainbow saree to me was perfect for her Friend, Vikram Singh’s wedding festivities in Punjab." She said that the dress cost around ₹5 lakh. She added that Urvashi wore jewellery designed by Rohit Ichpilani which was for ₹15 lakh. Sachi shared, "It had solitaires which were perfect for her. Either way, I always remember to add bling to Urvashi's every look!" Take a look at Urvashi Rautela's photos in the mint Rainbow saree.

A sneak peek into Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

Urvashi Rautela asked her fans on Instagram to suggest her some city to spend her new years eve. In the video, Urvashi walked down in her garden and smiled throughout the video curiously waiting for her fans to reply. She is wearing a black spaghetti top and her skin is glowing in the sunlight. She wrote, "Best City for an Epic New Year's Eve to Ring in 2021." She also shared her recent music video Ek Diamond Da Haar Lede Yaar. She was seen grooving to the beats in the song and informed her fans that the making of the video was out of Youtube. Take a look at Urvashi Rautel's Instagram videos:

Urvashi Rautela on the work front

Urvashi was last seen in the ZEE5 original movie Virgin Bhanupriya where she played the lead role of innocent Bhanupriya. She also released her music video Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi which is sung by Vishal Mishra. She also featured in the music video Teri Lod Ve sung by Singga. She recently wrapped the shoot of the bilingual thriller film, Black Rose. The film will be released in Hindi as well as in Telugu. The shoot of the film started when the lockdown rules were eased and has finally come to an end.

