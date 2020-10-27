Mohsin Khan Celebrates His Birthday On The Sets Of YRKKH; Enjoys Dinner With 'Khandaan'

Mohsin Khan is a popular TV actor best known for his performances in shows such as Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Dream Girl. He is currently one of the leading actors of the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On the occasion of Mohsin Khan’s birthday, the entire Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast came together on the sets to celebrate the day. The actor later went on a dinner date with his entire family. Take a look at Mohsin Khan’s birthday celebrations.

On the sets of YRKKH

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi were seen celebrating Mohsin’s birthday with the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast. The entire team gathered together in between shoots to celebrate his special day. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are the lead actors from YRKKH and have also won the Best On-Screen Jodi Gold Award for their spectacular performance on the show. The entire cast was seen celebrating delightfully.

The actor also took to his Instagram handle to share these amazing moments spent with the YRKKH family. The cast was seen wearing traditional attires while celebrating. It looked as if they had shot scenes of Dussehra celebration as it was evident from the child artists who were seen dressed as characters from Ramayan.

Mohsin Khan also spent his birthday with his family by having dinner with them. He took to his Instagram to share some memorable moments spent with his family. Take a look:

Mohsin Khan can be seen sitting at a restaurant with his family having a feast. The actor also shared a similar picture with a set of cupcakes arranged as the initials of the actor. The entire family can be seen celebrating with joy. He reshared the post of the team who had prepared the cupcakes on Mohsin Khan’s birthday. His fans took to the comment section to compliment how his family looked so cute together and wished Mohsin a happy birthday. Take a look.

Also Read Gauahar Khan Extends Birthday Wishes To Beau Zaid, Calls Him 'most Amazing Human'

Also Read Celebrate Navneeet Nishan's Birthday By Binge Watching Some Of The Actor's Best Movies

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast

Apart from Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, the cast members include Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Rohan Mehra, Shivansh Kotia, Sonali Verma, Parul Chauhan, Shezad Shaikh, Puja Joshi, and many others. The show also has a spin-off named Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke featuring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead.

Also Read On Amala Paul's Birthday This October 26th, Try Out This Fun 'Amala Paul Trivia Quiz'

Also Read Mohsin Khan’s Birthday: 5 Times Mohsin Showed How He And Shivangi Are Real Life BFFs

Image Source- Mohsin Khan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.