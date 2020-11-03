Mohsin Khan Shares Picture With Urvashi Rautela, Fans Ask If 'new Album Is Coming?'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan shared a picture with Urvashi Rautela on his official social media account. Earlier, their pictures had gone viral on the internet a few days back. The two stars are apparently shooting for a music video and their new pictures set the internet in frenzy. Netizens were excited to know what was brewing between the two.

Mohsin Khan and Urvashi Rautela's photos

In the caption, Mohsin Khan wrote that it was a pleasure working with Urvashi Rautela. He wrote that she's a very sweet humble and down to earth person and a lovely and talented actor. He also announced that they will soon be announcing a Heartbreaking melody to them, by Vishal Mishra. Mohsin Khan looked dapper in his cream t-shirt and navy blue jacket while Urvashi Rautela looked stunning in her red dress.

Mohsin Khan's fans on Instagram were too excited about his new project with the diva. Mohsin Khan and Urvashi Rautela's photos which went viral within no time of being released and left fans wondering if there was a 'new album coming'. One of Mohsin Khan's fans also commented under his picture stating that they were desperately waiting for the new album. Many of their fans left heart and love emojis for the couple under the picture.

Earlier, Mohsin Khan shared a BTS picture from his upcoming music video. He shared the candid moment and looked dapper in his formal black attire. He wrote that the picture he shared was a candid moment and he had no idea what he was doing while the picture was being taken. Mohsin Khan wrote about his smile and mentioned that he got it from his father and their eyes seem to close when they smile. The candid picture too seemed to be a BTS from his upcoming album with Urvashi Rautela.

