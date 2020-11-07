Usha Uthup Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Darling' Singer On Her Birthday

Quick links:
Legendary singer and vocalist Usha Uthup is celebrating her birthday today. The singer is well known for her bold and heavy voice and has sung many record-smashing hits. Some of her most famous singles are "I am in love", "Ek Do Cha Cha Cha", "Doston Se Pyar Kiya" and "Mafia". On the occasion of Usha Uthup's birthday, take a quiz based on her life and know more about the artist.
1) Where was Usha Uthup born?
2) At what age did the singer kickstart her career?
3) In 1969, Usha Uthup used to sing at which club?
4) Which film did Usha Uthup made her first appearance in?
5) In which year did the singer win her first award?
6) Usha Uthup appeared in a documentary 'If Not for You'. The documentary was for which legendary singer?
7) Usha Uthup has performed which one of Michael Jackson's song in Hindi?
8) On which show was the singer a judge?
9) Usha has sung the title song for which show?
10) Which one of these awards has the singer won?
11) What role did the singer play in 7 Khoon Maaf?
12) In which film did Usha Uthup play Mrs Baker?
13) Which song of R. D. Burman and Bappi Lahiri did the singer reprise?
14) Which song did the singer sing in Rock On 2?
1. Mumbai: The singer was born in Mumbai to a Tamil family.
2. 9 years old: Sang "Mockingbird Hill" on the radio at the age of 9.
3. Nine Gems: She used to perform wearing a long saree in the club.
4. Bombay to Goa: The film released in 1973.
5. 2011: The singer won Best Female Playback Singer for the song 'Darling'
6. Bob Dylan: The documentary came out in 2019.
7. Don't stop till you get enough: For the album Tom Middleton – The Trip (2004).
8. Bharat Ki Shaan: Singing Star: The show used to air on DD National
9. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: For season 1
10. All of the above: The singer has won all the awards in different years.
11. Maggie Aunty: She also sings in the film.
12. X: Past Is Present: The film came out in 2015
13. All of the above: The singer reprised both Mehbooba Mehbooba and Dum Maro Dum.
14. Chalo Chalo: The song was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.
