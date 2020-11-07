Usha Uthup Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Darling' Singer On Her Birthday

Legendary singer and vocalist Usha Uthup is celebrating her birthday today. The singer is well known for her bold and heavy voice and has sung many record-smashing hits. Some of her most famous singles are "I am in love", "Ek Do Cha Cha Cha", "Doston Se Pyar Kiya" and "Mafia". On the occasion of Usha Uthup's birthday, take a quiz based on her life and know more about the artist.

Usha Uthup quiz

1) Where was Usha Uthup born?

Mumbai

Tamil Nadu

Chennai

Kerala

2) At what age did the singer kickstart her career?

15 years old

7 years old

22 years old

9 years old

3) In 1969, Usha Uthup used to sing at which club?

Chalani

Nine Gems

7th Heaven

Backstreet

4) Which film did Usha Uthup made her first appearance in?

7 Khoon Maaf

Ideal Couple

Bombay to Goa

Rock On 2

5) In which year did the singer win her first award?

1979

2011

2015

1999

6) Usha Uthup appeared in a documentary 'If Not for You'. The documentary was for which legendary singer?

Bob Dylan

John Lenon

Eddie Grey

Bon Jove

7) Usha Uthup has performed which one of Michael Jackson's song in Hindi?

Don't stop till you get enough

Beat it

Thriller

Human Nature

8) On which show was the singer a judge?

Indian Idol

Bharat Ki Shaan: Singing Star

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs

The Voice

9) Usha has sung the title song for which show?

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Dekh Bhai Dekh

Fauji

Flop Show

10) Which one of these awards has the singer won?

Padma Shri

Mirchi Music Awards

Filmfare awards

All of the above

11) What role did the singer play in 7 Khoon Maaf?

Herself

Maggie Aunty

Simi Aunty

Popular singer

12) In which film did Usha Uthup play Mrs Baker?

X: Past Is Present

Rock On 2

Mumbai to Goa

If Not for You

13) Which song of R. D. Burman and Bappi Lahiri did the singer reprise?

Mehbooba Mehbooba

Dum Maro Dum

All of the above

None

14) Which song did the singer sing in Rock On 2?

Ramba main Samba

Chalo Chalo

Din Hai Na Ye Raat

Daud

Usha Uthup's trivia - Answers

1. Mumbai: The singer was born in Mumbai to a Tamil family.

2. 9 years old: Sang "Mockingbird Hill" on the radio at the age of 9.

3. Nine Gems: She used to perform wearing a long saree in the club.

4. Bombay to Goa: The film released in 1973.

5. 2011: The singer won Best Female Playback Singer for the song 'Darling'

6. Bob Dylan: The documentary came out in 2019.

7. Don't stop till you get enough: For the album Tom Middleton – The Trip (2004).

8. Bharat Ki Shaan: Singing Star: The show used to air on DD National

9. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: For season 1

10. All of the above: The singer has won all the awards in different years.

11. Maggie Aunty: She also sings in the film.

12. X: Past Is Present: The film came out in 2015

13. All of the above: The singer reprised both Mehbooba Mehbooba and Dum Maro Dum.

14. Chalo Chalo: The song was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

