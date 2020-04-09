The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

The Weeknd Believes Usher Copied His Style In The Song ‘Climax'

Music

The Weeknd recently talked in an interview and expressed that Usher's song 'Climax' was similar to his style of music which made him angry.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
the weeknd

The Weeknd recently released one of his biggest hit album After Hours which is currently breaking records. The Weeknd is topping all charts including Billboards 100/200 and various others. The singer-songwriter is basking the success of his latest venture and sat down with a leading entertainment portal in the USA to look back at his career. In the interview, The Weeknd also recalled the time when he heard User's song Climax and felt that he was copying his style.

Also read: Selena Gomez' music recommendation includes ex-lover The Weeknd's song; see here

The Weeknd on Usher

During the interview, The Weeknd revealed that his 2011 mixtape titled House of Balloons influenced Usher to experiment with his style. The same style has now become The Weeknd's signature R&B alternative style. He recalled the time during the House of Balloons dropped and noted that he could witness a change in pop music right before his eyes. The Weeknd heard Usher's then released the song Climax and felt like it was his own song. 

Also read: Bella Hadid 'can't help but think the same as fans' about The Weeknd's After Hours

The singer revealed that he was initially upset with the way Usher had copied his style for a song but then later came to terms with it. He noted that it was very flattering to watch Usher copy his style. He expressed that being a young artist, having his style copied infuriated him, but as he got older, he realized it was a good thing. 

Also read: The Weeknd fans are convinced there are references to Bella Hadid in his latest album

Also read: What happened to The Weeknd's face? Know all about his messed-up face at SNL; read

Also read: The Weeknd back at the top of UK charts, pushes Billie Eilish's 'No Time To Die' down

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
INDORE, BHOPAL & UJJAIN SEALED
Trump
TRUMP LASHES OUT AT WHO
Indians die in US
11 INDIANS DIE OF COVID IN US
Lockdown
APRIL 14 DECLARED AS CLOSED HOLIDAY
Sri Lanka
RAJAPAKSA THANKS PM MODI
Sikh
US WORRY OVER SAFETY OF AFGHAN SIKH