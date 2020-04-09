The Weeknd Believes Usher Copied His Style In The Song ‘Climax'

The Weeknd recently released one of his biggest hit album After Hours which is currently breaking records. The Weeknd is topping all charts including Billboards 100/200 and various others. The singer-songwriter is basking the success of his latest venture and sat down with a leading entertainment portal in the USA to look back at his career. In the interview, The Weeknd also recalled the time when he heard User's song Climax and felt that he was copying his style.

The Weeknd on Usher

During the interview, The Weeknd revealed that his 2011 mixtape titled House of Balloons influenced Usher to experiment with his style. The same style has now become The Weeknd's signature R&B alternative style. He recalled the time during the House of Balloons dropped and noted that he could witness a change in pop music right before his eyes. The Weeknd heard Usher's then released the song Climax and felt like it was his own song.

The singer revealed that he was initially upset with the way Usher had copied his style for a song but then later came to terms with it. He noted that it was very flattering to watch Usher copy his style. He expressed that being a young artist, having his style copied infuriated him, but as he got older, he realized it was a good thing.

