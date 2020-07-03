Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Manekshaw' & Other Films Based On Real Life War Heroes

There are several films made in Hollywood and well as Bollywood glorifying a war hero. These films are made as a tribute to the soldier working hard to keep their country safe or to celebrate their decorated life. Here are some top movies based on war heroes that you could binge-watch over the weekend.

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Manekshaw and other films based on real army heroes

Sam Manekshaw

Sam Manekshaw was one of India’s best-known soldier and a 1971 war hero. He was also the chief of the Indian Army when the country fought the Bangladesh Liberation War against Pakistan. Actor Vicky Kaushal has been roped in to play the lead role in the film based on his biopic. The movie is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and is expected to release in 2021.

Rustom

Rustom starred Akshay Kumar, Ileana D’cruz, and Esha Gupta in the lead roles. The film was based on the life of K.M. Nanavati, a naval officer. The film released in the year 2016 and emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The film followed the story of a naval officer who kills his wife’s lover and yet the court turns in his favour.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is another Bollywood war film based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army in Pokhran. The film stars John Abraham, Diana Penty, and Boman Irani in the lead roles. The incident depicted in the film had taken place in the year 1998. After these incidents, India was declared as a nuclear state.

Patton

Patton is a Hollywood biographical film based on the US General George Patton. The film stars George C. Scott, Karl Malden, Michael Bates, and Karl Michael Vogler. George Patton was known as the World War II hero and the film covers his wartime activities and accomplishments.

American Sniper

American Sniper is another Hollywood film based on the memoir of American Sniper: The Autobiography of the Most Lethal Sniper in U.S. Military History. The film starred actors Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Luke Grimes, and Jake McDorman in the lead roles. The film followed the story of SEAL sniper who returns home after a war with Iraq but still cannot let go of the thoughts that remind him of his time in the war.

