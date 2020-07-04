Song Joong Ki May Return To Small Screen, Fans Already Address Him As ‘Vincenzo’

Song Joong Ki, better known by his iconic on-screen name Captain Yoo Shi Jin, will finally return to the small screen once again. Reports suggest that the Descendants of the Sun actor will be seen in another thrilling drama if everything goes as per fans’ wishes. He has been offered the lead role in Vincenzo, which he is considering positively.

Song Joong Ki wil be seen in a new drama?

Song Joong Ki was filming for the part two of his hit drama Arthdal Chronicles. However, the pandemic situation across the globe and the fear of Coronavirus cases in South Korea has pushed all the filming process. Song Joong Ki's film Bogota was also in the last stages of its production but will have to wait until the situation subsides.

The drama Vincenzo which is the literal translation of the title from its Korean counterpart is written by Park Jae Bum. He is credited with works like Chief Kim, The Fairy Priest and more. It will be helmed by Kim Hee Won, who has works like Money Flower and The Crowned Clown under her profile.

Fans are excited about recent reports of Song Jong Ki returning to the small screen after over a year. The actor has not confirmed on signing the drama that has been offered to him, but fans cannot keep their calm. He will be seen after a year since Arthdal Chronicles that released in 2019.

Song Jong Ki might star alongside Jeon Yeo Bin

On the other hand, Jeon Yeo Bin is also looking at essaying the role of the lead for Vincenzo. A final confirmation is yet to come from the actress and her agency. Fans are excited about the drama and have been storming Twitter with their excitement.

#SongJoongKi had a meeting with the director so there's a big possibility that he'll accept this new drama "Vicenzo". 😍💙 Let's just wait for further announcement. If he accepts it, his role is a lawyer ,the versatility tho 🤭💙 pic.twitter.com/CMhcQDmPAB — 🍃 (@joongkiwings) July 2, 2020

The television network TVN has offered the roles to Jeon Yeo Bin alongside Song Jong Ki. The two are positively considering roles. The offer was made on July 2, 2020. Jong Ki has already set a meeting with the production team heads. Jong Ki is considering the offer positively. The actor’s management agency History D&C also revealed a statement that the offer has been made and he is thinking over the role. Song Jong Ki might reveal if he is in for the project soon as per the agency.

Descendants of the Sun fame Song Joong Ki might star alongside Jeon Yeo Bin

