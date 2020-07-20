Exclusive: Vishal Mishra Says, ‘I Started The Trend Of Giving Credits On Song Posters’

Singer Vishal Mishra is currently receiving several laurels for his latest track Kitthe. The track is touted to be a soul-stirring heartbreak number and features real-life couple Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta. The singer recently got candid with Republicworld in an exclusive interview wherein he spoke about the musicians and singers getting their due credit for the success of a movie or an album.

Vishal Mishra on artists getting their due credit

For the unversed, earlier Sona Mohapatra had also revealed to a daily that singers and musicians should be equally credited for a film’s success. Vishal revealed on this saying, ‘My songs always start with the title and my name. This was something that was always instilled but eventually went away. If you watch my posters, it always has my name as the title before the song. If there is a video playing, I always want the credit to be given to the musicians equally along with the actors.’ He continued saying, ‘All the posters I have seen, it has the artists’ name mentioned above the song as well as the music company. This trend was started by me and I hope all the artists get their due credit for their work. I feel everybody who has worked in a film or the video is equally responsible for the final product. I abide by it and I will make sure that it continues for all my songs.’

Vishal Mishra wants a project to be more artist-centric

Vishal also spoke on the current scenario of the musicians and the artists in Bollywood. When asked if the artists are getting the recognition they deserve now in the industry, he said, ‘I would like it to be more artist-centric, whether it is an actor or a musician working on a song. The artists need to be the center of the attraction and it will slowly happen. The world is becoming more independent, whether it is the media, music, or the film industry. The individualistic credit approach is becoming more widespread now which was not very prevalent earlier. I’m so glad that the change is happening now and it is only going to get better. It will become more about the people involved in a project. It will soon be going to be a beautiful time for the industry.’

