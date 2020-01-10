VMAs Have Seen Several Artists Pull Off Some Iconic Looks, Check Them Out Here!

An MTV Video Music Award is an award given by cable channel MTV to honour the best in the video music medium. Originally designed as an alternative to the Grammy Awards, the VMAs have gained immense popularity and respect over the years.

Apart from the recognition that singers get honoured on the stage, the VMAs are also popular for artists flaunting their fashion sense. This has led to some iconic fashion moments on the VMAs carpet. Check out some of these moments here-

Top iconic VMAs outfits of all times

Christina Aguilera

Christina María Aguilera is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. The star has over five Grammy Awards, one Latin Grammy Award, and a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. In 2008, Aguilera ranked number 58 on the list of 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.

At the 2002 MTV VMAs, Christina Aguilera started the midriff phenomenon, bringing it to an entirely new level with a mini denim skirt and boots, which she paired it with a cross crop top. Check out her video from that year's VMA here:

Lil Kim

Kimberly Denise Jones is an American rapper, songwriter, model, and actor, who professionally goes by the name of Lil ' Kim. She was discovered in 1994 by fellow rapper 'The Notorious B.I.G', who invited her to join his group Junior M.A.F.I.A.

Their debut album, Conspiracy, generated two top 20 singles in the United States and received a gold certification from the American Recording Industry Association. Lil' Kim at the 2004 MTV VMAs showed up in a zebra-printed dress by designer Carlos Miele. The dress had just had one strap and created quite a stir among fashion experts.

Jennifer Lopes

Jennifer Lopez received a Golden Globe nomination for her first leading role in 1997 'Selena' biopic. She was the first Latin actress to earn more than USD 1 million for a film. She starred in several popular movies in her career like Anaconda and Out of Sight.

Apart from acting, Lopez is also popular for her chart-topping numbers that are almost, always included in party tracks. At the 2006 VMAs, Jennifer Lopez was seen in an iconic turtleneck dress and an interesting matching headpiece. The head-piece managed to grab several eye-balls because of its sparkly, silver colour.

Katty Perry

At the 2011 MTV VMAs, Katy Perry was seen sporting several outfits. However, the outfit that grabbed maximum attention was the one that she wore while receiving the award. It included a cube-shaped yellow head-piece

Taylor swift

Taylor Swift is known for her personal life's narrative songs that have received widespread media coverage. She became the youngest artist signed by the publishing house Sony / ATV Music at the age of 14 and signed her first record deal at the age of 15. Taylor Swift brought out the colors at the 2019 MTV VMAs. She wore a similar outfit 1 week before at the Teen choice awards.

