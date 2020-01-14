VMAs Moments And Speeches When Celebs Were Roasted By Netizens

Video Music Awards or VMAs as it is popularly known, is a big event for the Hollywood music industry. However, it is also an event where the singers are roasted by their haters or non-supporters. Here are five times celebrities were roasted at the VMAs:

Taylor Swift

In the 2019 VMAs, pop-star Taylor Swift was roasted for her performance at the event. There were complaints about various things, from her choice of song to lip-syncing on her own song. Her fans and non-supporters had taken to Twitter to express their bitter opinion on Taylor’s performance at the VMAs.

#VMAs Taylor Swift lip singing is actually really bad. And I really enjoy seeing her perform. But sorry honey, it’s off! — horizonsummer_wp (@SummerLeighAnna) August 27, 2019

Also Read: John Travolta Mistakes Drag Queen For Taylor Swift At VMAs

Halsey

In the 2019 VMAs, Nightmare singer Halsey was roasted a lot by netizens. Having shunned the supermodel sisters, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Halsey was seen sitting next to a man who looked a lot like her alleged ex-boyfriend, G-Eazy. The fans immediately took to Twitter and roasted the singer.

The dude sitting next to Halsey is the Walmart brand G-eazy — Brock 🤘🏼 (@bts5223) August 27, 2019

Also Read: VMAs Have Seen Several Artists Pull Off Some Iconic Looks, Check Them Out Here!

Madonna

In the 2018 VMAs, Madonna was asked by MTV to honour Aretha Franklin who had died earlier that week. However, instead of focussing her speech on the Queen of Soul, Madonna’s speech was all about herself. She only made a vague reference to Aretha and at the end of her speech thanked her for “empowering all of us”. Many Twitteratis expressed their bitterness on the matter.

I’m so lost. I thought Madonna was supposed to be paying homage to Aretha but I all heard was her paying homage to herself. HEAVY on the Mayonnaise...... — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) August 21, 2018

Also Read: Iconic Performances Of VMAs Of All Time That You Must Watch Now!

Tana Mongeau

2019 VMAs also saw Tana Mongeau getting roasted for not knowing in which state the award show was being hosted. The VMAs last year took place in Newark in New Jersey unlike in New York where it was usually held.

Tana's post on Twitter received a lot of hate. With Tana expressing her love for New York more than once previously and also because she was spotted very often there, everyone thought the celeb did not know the venue for 2019 VMAs. Many people roasted the star for her negligence on Twitter.

Lmao you know the VMAs are in Newark this year right? 😂😂 I’m sure you’re in NYC just imagining you saying Newark is your favorite made me die laughing — Kamary Lyn 🦋 (@Kamary_lyn) August 25, 2019

Also Read: Best Songs By Niall Horan To Listen To Get In The Groove As You Welcome 2020

Backstreet Boys

At the 2018 VMAs, the Backstreet Boys sang snippets of all the songs nominated for Song of the Year. But this did not sit well with the Twitteratis and they roasted the band a lot on social media. Here are some of the reactions,

Backstreet Boys are like dads trying to be hip this is so cringe — jãy (@Iemonade) August 21, 2018

Also Read: Things To Do Near Changi Airport When On A Long Transit Layover In Singapore

Image source: Taylor Swift Instagram, Madonna Instagram, Halsey Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.