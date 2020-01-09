Things To Do Near Changi Airport When On A Long Transit Layover In Singapore

Singapore is one of the most common layover stops in the world besides Dubai and Amsterdam. However, Changi Airport in Singapore is one of the best places one can have a stopover.

While there are many tourist attractions near Changi Airport, one can easily argue that the airport itself is a great tourist destination. Here is a list of things to do during a layover.

Things to do near Changi Airport during four-hour layover

Four hours is just enough to visit the newest and popular attractions near Changi Airport- Gardens by the Bay. It opened in 2012 as an urban outdoor recreation area and one can easily spend a few hours inside the Flower Dome (glasshouse) and Cloud Forest pavilion.

One can also take a stroll through the elevated walkway that connects the Supertree grove. It is an area of tree-like structures that lights up the park in the evening. Thus, Gardens by the Bay forms a tourist attraction near the Changi Airport where can spend their transit hours.

Things to do near Changi Airport during six-hour layover

With another two hours to the kill, one can visit Singapore’s prominent boulevard, Orchard Road. Besides the art galleries and museums on the street, there are also a large number of cafes, shops and restaurants where one can have a good time.

There is also the Climbing Wall, an indoor rock climbing setup where adrenaline junkies can spend their time. All these things make Orchard Road one of the popular and most visited tourist attractions near Changi Airport.

Things to do near Changi Airport during eight-hour layover

Another two hours to spend can squeeze in a visit to the Chinatown in Singapore. This place can be described as the city’s hub of culture. despite being an otherwise modern city, the Chinatown area of the city has managed to hold on to its old-world charm.

One can gorge on some lip-smacking crispy duck or dim sum at the street and wander through the numerous temples. Thus, Chinatown is also one of the great tourist attractions near Changi Airport.

