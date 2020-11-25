Cardi B Calls Out Wiz Khalifa For Pitting Her Against Nicki Minaj; Read Details Here

Cardi B and Wiz Khlifa are at loggerheads as the Bodak Yellow singer has called out Wiz Khalifa for pitting two successful women against each other, the other woman in question being singer Nicki Minaj. Cardi B has one Grammy win and eight nominations to her name while Nicki Minaj has ten nominations and is yet to win a Grammy. The feud started between Wiz Khalifa and Cardi B when the Black and Yellow singer entertained a tweet by a fan which was pitting Nicki Minaj against Cardi B. Read on to know why Cardi B slammed Wiz Khalifa.

Cardi B calls out Wiz Khalifa for pitting her against Nicki Minaj

Wiz Khalifa retweeted a fan that implied Cardi B was not a 'self-made' person. Cardi B did not take this too well. She took to Twitter and called him out for trying to pit two successful women against each other. She also showed screenshots from back in 2016 that were apparently from Wiz, who encouraged her and praised her for her work.

Wiz Khalifa joined in to say he knows how it feels to be overlooked by the Recording Academy. The feud started with Cardi B when a fan tweeted that, "Cardi winning a Grammy when nicki minaj didn't is the biggest proof that they don't know a s**t bout music", to which Wiz responded with "Most self-made artists have this problem". This statement by Wiz made the fans think that Cardi B isn't self-made.

Cardi B shared screenshots from her chat with Wiz that showed him encouraging a young Cardi by saying, "Keep your light shining" and "Don't stray away from the things that are important are you". The WAP singer shared the screenshots and wrote, "They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it's a different story when you make it".

Cardi also tweeted saying that she doesn't understand why people entertain tweets that pit successful women against each other, especially when they were rooting for her when she was at the bottom. Wiz backed down right away. He told Cardi, "Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u. Nothings changed. Your self made in my book as well."

Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u. Nothings changed. Your self made in my book as well https://t.co/uPRj3ryfsL — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) November 24, 2020

According to a report by E! Online, the feud started between Cardi B and Wiz Khalifa when the Grammy nominations were announced for the year 2021. The Grammy nominations are the talk of the town to which even Nicki Minaj recalled how she lost the Best New Artist trophy to Bon Iver at the 2012 Grammy Awards. The Super Bass singer said that she'll never forget the time when she didn't win the Grammy in the year 2012 even though she had seven songs simultaneously charting on Billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade.

Image Credits: Cardi B official instgaram account

