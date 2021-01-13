'Widows' Ending Explained: Did Veronica's Husband Fake His Death For Mulligan?

Widows is a heist thriller released back in 2018 starring seasoned actors like Liam Neeson, Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, and Elizabeth Debicki. The film revolves around a group of women who plan to pull off a heist after their husbands die in a getaway attempt. Widows was praised for its editing and actor performances. But while the film garnered praises, its ending left many audience members confused. So here is the ending of Widows explained.

Widows ending explained

The Plot

Widows starts off with Harry Rawlings and his criminal gang heading out for a getaway. But they are killed in a police standoff as they are running away with $2,000,000 from a mafia named Jamal Manning. After losing his money, Jamal meets Harry’s wife Veronica and threatens her. He demands her to pay Harry’s share so that he can fund his election campaign. Veronica receives a key to a safety box from Harry’s chauffer Bash and she reads her dead husband’s notebook present in the safety box.

Veronica reads the notebook and realizes her husband his gang were planning to pull off a heist Manning’s house, Mulligan being Jamal’s opposition. Veronica reveals this plan to the two other widows, Alice and Linda. Linda’s babysitter Belle also joins them in this heist. The women successfully carry out the heist but Jamal’s brother Jatemme appears just when they are about to escape with the money.

Ending Of Widows explained

As mentioned above, the widows carry out the heist successfully from Mulligan’s house, but their celebrations come to a halt when Jatemme confronts them. He holds Belle at gunpoint and takes control of the van. He runs away with the money. But the widows do not let him get away and follow him with another car. They follow him closely and ram their vehicle to the van. This leads Jatemme crashing the van and he ends up getting killed in the accident.

The widows retrieve the money and rush Alice to the hospital. When Veronica returns to their hide-out, she meets Harry. Harry arrives to steal $1 million from them and make sure Mulligan keeps quiet about him faking his death. Harry reveals to Veronica that he wanted to start a new life with Amanda and their child. Harry takes the money and before he plans to shoot Veronica, she shoots him.

In the end, Mulligan wins the election and the widows return to a new life. Linda starts running her store again, Alice starts her own business and Belle moves to a new city. Veronica donates most of the money from the heist to rebuild school library by her dead son’s name, Marcus.

