What Happened To Mo3? Dallas Rapper Passes Away At 27

Yesterday, several reports have emerged on the internet claiming that the Dallas-based rapper Mo3 has died. The news circulating on social media suggests Mo3 passed away as a result of a shooting that occurred. In the wake of the rappers unfortunate demise, many fans on Twitter are trying to sift through the details to understand, “What happened to Mo3?”

Read | French Montana quiz: How well do you know the rapper? Take this trivia quiz & find out

Mo3 dead

What happened to Mo3?

According to a report in Urban Islandz, the Dallas Rapper, whose real name was Melvin Noble, passed away on November 11, 2020. Police reports have revealed that the rapper fell a victim to a shooting that took place while the 27-year-old was driving on a busy freeway. The report suggests that another car had pulled up near Mo3 vehicle and allegedly open fired on Mo3. While the assailants tried to get away from the scene, the rapper’s car went out of control after being shot at and he crashed into a concrete barrier before his car stopped.

Read | LeBron James mourns King Von's shock murder, admits family members loved rapper's music

Several disturbing videos from the incident have surfaced on social media. In a statement given to heavy.com, the Dallas Police Department confirmed that an incident took place at approximately 11:55 am on Nov. 11. The statement read, an adult male victim was travelling northbound on I-35 at Clarendon Drive when he was approached by a suspect(s) driving what is believed to be a dark colour car. The suspect, described as an adult Black male, exited his car armed with a firearm and began approaching the victim's car. Continuing the statement further it was revealed, “The victim exited his vehicle and began running southward on the freeway. The suspect chased the victim and fired multiple rounds, striking him. In doing so, the suspect also struck an innocent bystander, an adult male, who was sitting in his vehicle.”

Read | Rapper King Von, 26, dies after shooting in Atlanta outside nightclub

In Late 2019, Mo3 took to his Instagram to update his fans during an Instagram Live video that he was being shot at, right at that moment. He informed his fans that fortunately, he was doing ok. However, after Mo3’s untimely demise, many fans have taken to Twitter to mourn the loss of the young talent.

Read | Chicago rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shooting

Mo3 shot in Dallas: Fans react to Mo3’s death

Shesshh they popped MO3 on the highway in the cliff ⚰️⚰️ yeahh buddy might be dead frfr — OG Papa Pac 🦍 (@KinggPaco) November 11, 2020

King Von & SauxePaxk Tb on the same day & Mo3 in less than a week later 😔 — INC Traapp (@brrrrtoocold) November 11, 2020

hold up..... Mo3 is dead? — 🙏🏾 Drip In Peace Nordy (@PlatinimStatis) November 11, 2020

not MO3 brooooo😭 — ky (@hopkins_kyleigh) November 11, 2020

Damn dude mo3 got shot smh everybody but 69 — Jasmine Jb Brown (@_J_B_08) November 11, 2020

Damn RIP MO3, this the first I knew of him man bro was talented 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Mb1mb9I6MH — Niko Wavy (@NikoAgain) November 11, 2020

Mo3 and his popular albums

The 27-year-old artist had produced many highly successful albums in his short career. His latest album was Badazz Mo3 and Osama. Some of his most popular songs include Broken Love, Everybody, and One of them days again. A report in Billboard.com reveals that in February 2020, the rapper had topped the charts of Billboard with his new album. His album had Badazz Mo3 had made it to Billboard's top 20.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.