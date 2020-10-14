Did You Know That 'Haunting Of Bly Manor' Star Amelie Bea Smith Voices Peppa Pig?

The horror thriller web-series The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix has been receiving great reviews from the audience. The show is the follow-up to 2018’s The Haunting of Hill House and is the second instalment of Mike Flanagan’s anthology series. Through the series, Amelie Bea Smith is receiving a lot of love from fans. But, fans will be surprised to know that the perfectly splendid Flora from the horror anthology sequel of The Haunting of Hill House, also voices for Peppa Pig.

Also Read | The Haunting Of Bly Manor Cast Features Talented Child Artists Like Amelie Bea Smith

Amelie Bea Smith voices Peppa Pig

Fans of Amelie Bea Smith of the Netflix’s horror series might instantly recognise the voice of the actor in Peppa Pig. She began voicing for the character of Peppa in the television series this year. According to reports from Variety, Amelie Bea Smith has become the fourth British actor to take on the iconic character of Peppa as she took over the place from Harley Bird, who had voiced the animated character of Peppa for more than a decade. According to reports from People, the co-creators of Pegga Pig, Neville Astley and Mark Baker in a statement in January revealed that they’re delighted to welcome Amelie to the Peppa Pig voice cast and are confident that she will continue the strong legacy of the previous Peppa voice actors.

Also Read | How Did Rebecca Die In 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor'? Know About Tahirah Sharif's Role

As the character of Flora Wingrave in The Haunting of Bly Manor, Amelie Bea Smith had to lean into the creepy, collected vibes of her young character, who bonds with human-inspired dolls in order to protect the household. But, during an interview with The Beat, Amelie Bea Smith revealed that she doesn't even know the whole scary plot of Bly Manor. She said that she still doesn’t know the whole story, and is not even allowed to watch all of it because she thinks she’ll be scared.

Also Read | Who Is Victoria Pedretti Dating? Learn More About 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' Star

The Haunting of Bly Manor is an adaptation of the 1898 classic novel, The Turn of the Screw. The book, penned by Henry James, has been widely regarded as one of the best horror stories inliterature. The plot of the book revolves around a governess who arrives at an English country estate to care for the young Miles and Flora. As everything seems to be normal at first, terrifying events gradually takes the plot forward. The story has been adapted a few times in the past, including The Innocents (1961), and a web-movie produced by the BBC in 2009. No footage of the show has been revealed yet. However, Mike Flanagan did previously hint that he believes season 2 will be much scarier than season 1. The cast includes Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Catherine Parker, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Amelia Eve, Benjamin Ainsworth and Amelie Smith.

Also Read | Is Everyone Dead In Bly Manor? Know The Fate Of Characters In 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.