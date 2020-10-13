Is Everyone Dead In Bly Manor? Know The Fate Of Characters In 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor'

The Haunting of Bly Manor is the follow-up series to the Haunting of Hill House, which released in 2018. The 2020 supernatural horror drama web series is a loose adaptation of the 1980 novella The Turn of the Screw. Developed by Mike Flanagan, many stars among the cast of Hill House returned for Bly Manor like Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. The Haunting of Bly Manor has no connection with the previous sequel. It premiered on Netflix on October 9, 2020. The series revolves around the life of Dani, whom a man hires to look after his niece and nephew at their family country house.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!

Is everyone dead in Bly Manor?

Is Hannah dead?

Hannah Grose was not alive the whole time. She died because of Peter, who entered Miles’s body without him being aware. As a young boy, he pushed Hannah down the well before they all meet Dani at the Bly estate. That’s why Hannah does not eat or drink anything.

Is Owen dead?

Owen works as a cook at the Bly estate and looks after children. Later on, he leaves from work to look after his ailing mother. After everyone at the house suspect Peter’s arrival, Owen plans to stay at the Bly Manor for a couple of days. They received a call from his neighbour who reveals the news of his mother’s demise. But Owen does not die in The Haunting of Bly Manor

Is Miles dead?

Miles died at the end of the novella. However, in The Haunting of Bly Manor, he goes on to live with his uncle Henry. Flora and Miles move to the United States and forget all the traumatic events of Bly Manor. They manage to escape the memories of happenings at the estate.

Is Dani dead?

Dani, Mile, and Flora’s second au pair, keep the children safe and happy. Though the young lass deals with her loss, she does not express it in front of anyone. However, when The Lady in the Lake discovers flora, she attempts to engulf her. But Dani stops her by allowing Voila to enter her body and saves Flora. Dani is aware that The Lady in the Lake will take control of her but plans to spend a happy life with Jamie. After some years, some incidents at the by Manor makes Dani The Lady in the Lake, who does not harm anyone or seek revenge.

