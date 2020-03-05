What Happened To Zion? The Singer Explains Why He Was Hospitalised

A picture on the internet shared by official social media handle of a popular music duo created a lot of buzzes. Interestingly, the music duo, Zion and Lennox landed in Mexico to attend an upcoming music award function. But, the tables turned as the news broke that Zion was hospitalised after landing.

READ | The Magicians Cancelled; Makers Reveal The Reason & Details Of Season 5

What happened to Zion?

In an Instagram post, Zion is featured lying on a hospital bed with monitors fixed to his body and a nurse and a doctor in the room with him. The caption of the picture read, 'Pedimos una cadena de oración por nuestro hermano @zion , que Dios tenga el control y que todo salga bien' (We ask for prayers for our brother Zion's health. May God be in control and everything turns out alright). Not a lot of information was released after the photo went viral. Reportedly, Zion's manager, Zurdo, explained in a radio interview that doctors still don't know what had happened.

READ | Blue Bloods Renewed Or Taken Off Air? Know All The Details About The Show

Why was Zion hospitalised?

Explaining the incident in detail, Zurdo said that suddenly Zion was short of breath after landing. He also said that he started shivering at the Mexico airport. Later, Lennox headed to the hotel and Zurdo took Zion to a hospital. He further added that the doctors determined that he had a case of exhaustion.

READ | What Happened At Angelina's Wedding? Know What 'offended' Her On The Day

Zion health update

After being discharged from the hospital, Zion gave his health update and talked about the ordeal on the Instagram live session. In the live session, Zion said that he was not able to breathe after boarding in flight and started feeling sick. He further said that when they rushed to the emergency room after landing at Mexico airport, the doctors thought that he had coronavirus symptoms and later they isolated him for a while. Zion said that he was scared as the duo was travelling frequently. He mentioned that his body gave up after being in so much stress. After several tests, doctors declared that Zion was alright and could go back home. At the end of the live session, Zion expressed his gratitude and thanked all his fans and friends for their constant prayers.

READ | Midsommar Explained: Breaking Down The Plot, Hargas Community And The Ending

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.