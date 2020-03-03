Blue Bloods Renewed Or Taken Off Air? Know All The Details About The Show

Popular American police drama, Blue Bloods, is a television series that airs on CBS. The first season of the series was premiered in September 2010. Recently, the show grabbed the headlines as the audience and fans are curious to know that if the show is cancelled or renewed. On the other side, an online portal as of March 3, 2020 reported that Blue Bloods has not been cancelled or renewed for the 11th season. Here is a timeline from the rumour of Blue Bloods getting cancelled to the confirmation made by the channel.

Blue Bloods Renewed

During the late February 2020, it was speculated on social media that the CBS crime drama Blue Bloods had been cancelled. Amidst these speculations, an entertainment portal confirmed that the channel will rerun the previous episode for the two weeks in the month of February 2020. Later, the report also added that the channel will stream the new episodes of Blue Bloods in March 2020.

Blue Bloods Episodes

To fill in for the gaps in the empty slots of the show, the network began with airing the popular episode Behind the Smile. The official description for the episode reveals that Frank's old friend and late socialite becomes a threat when her son intimidates to publically reveal her true identity. On the other side, Jamie asks Erin for help in order to apprehend the perpetrator who shot him. In the meantime, Eddie is involved in a case of a suspicious grieving couple.

Another episode that aired, later on, was the re-run of the fourth episode from season 10 titled Another Look. In the episode, Frank takes the death of a friend's wife personally. Meanwhile, Erin demands that more meaningful cases be given to them, and thus gets an unsolved robbery case. To solve the case she seeks the help of Anthony, Danny and Baez to uncover the mystery behind.

Blue Bloods Cancelled? What happened to Blue Bloods?

Recently, the official social media handle of the show confirmed that the channel will start airing the new episodes from next week onwards, that is from March 2020. The caption under the post read, 'When we realize it’s another #BlueBloods repeat tonight. Don’t worry, we’ll be all-new next week!'. While many Blue Bloods fans expressed their disappointment in the comments section, a few users also claimed that the channel is fooling the audience and planning to cancel the show. Apart from this, no other official announcement about the upcoming episode has been made official by the makers yet.

Blue Bloods new episode spoiler alert

Reportedly, the Tom Selleck series is going to back in action come Friday, March 7, 2020. This is an installment entitled Vested Interests. In the upcoming episode, Jamie will be taken under investigation after his police vest is found on a perp. Meanwhile, Frank will debate whether to aid and protect an old friend, Chuck Kennedy (Ed Asner), whose home was invaded. Also, Danny and Baez will investigate the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a hotel employee believed to be a suicide, and Erin will ask Anthony to make a deal with a man who knows secrets about the current D.A.

