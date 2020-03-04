The Magicians Cancelled; Makers Reveal The Reason & Details Of Season 5

A popular American television show, The Magicians, has been making headlines for the past few days as many reports surfing online claim that the show will go off-air soon. Recently the makers also confirmed the speculations and stated that why did The Magicians get cancelled. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal creators, Sera Gamble and John McNamara revealed the reason behind the cancellation of The Magicians.

Why did The Magicians get cancelled?

A report states that the show simply became too expensive. The detailed report also quotes the creator Sera Gamble and John McNamara saying that there is a kind of fine line between what it brings in and what it costs. The creators explained how it became a matter of revenue and cost. Later, they added that the team tried to opt for some other option to continue the show but none of the options fit well with finance or creative.

According to the report, Gamble said that the cast was emotional when they learned that the show will not be moving forward, but given the show’s longevity, they understood that season 5 could be it's last. On the other side, reportedly Syfy also expressed their gratitude and said in an interview that The Magicians has been a part of the channel's family for five seasons. the report also quotes the channel thanking John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Lev Grossman, and the entire cast, crew, writers and directors for the creation of the series.

The Magicians Season 5

The American fantasy television series is based on the novel The Magicians by Lev Grossman. The channel, Syfy, is currently streaming the season 5 of the series. The new episodes go on-air every Wednesday. The fifth season started on January 15, 2020. Reportedly, the season and series finale will be telecasted on March 11, 2020.

