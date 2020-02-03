When Chai Met Toast: Best Songs By This Popular Indie-band From Kerala For Your Playlist

The four-member band, When Chai Met Toast, has Palee Francis on the keyboard and Pai Sailesh on the drums. The band was formed with just Achyuth and Ashwin Gopakumar initially. Achyuth, who is now also a part of the Raghu Dixit Project, met Ashwin two years ago at a music studio in Kochi. He wanted to intern there and gradually found himself jamming with Ashwin. Several jamming sessions later, the two learnt they shared common interests and influences, and that's how the journey of When Chat Met Toast began. The band has by now successfully made their songs available on huge platforms like Spotify and Soundcloud.

Top five songs of Kerala's indie-band 'When Chai Met Toast'

This kind of turnout for a band, just a couple of years in action, is a big deal. What started out as the performing duo of Gopakumar and guitarist-banjo player Achyuth Jaigopal, later added Pai Sailesh on drums and keyboardist Palee Francis to become the go-to band for happy, uplifting tunes. The band doesn't just play at clubs or gigs or festivals, but in fact, is also known for its corporate gigs.

Even before they released any material, their appearance on KappaTV’s Music Mojo video performance series gained them over 200,000 views, in particular for songs like the emphatic ‘Beautiful World’. When they released the evocative, Hindi-English jam ‘Firefly’ last year, they amassed even more fans, snagging an offer to perform an evening slot at the Pune edition of Bacardi NH7 Weekender late last year. During an interview with an entertainment daily, Ashwin recalled that the best experience was definitely at Weekender, where the band just got on stage at 5 pm and had about 2,000 people standing in front of them, coming in and walking into the festival.

Here are the top five songs of the band-

Khoj (Passing By)

Beautiful World

Run Closer

Joy of Little Things

Believe

