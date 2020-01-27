Paige Turley's Stint In Love Island And Other Facts That You Should Know About The Singer

Just a few days ago Winter Love Island 2020 kicked off on screens and this is the perfect time to know about the faces that have become so popular on the television. Among the hopeful ones looking for love in the South African villa is Paige Turley who comes from West Lothian. She is one of the strongest contestants on the show Love Island 2020

All about Paige Turley, a contestant of Love Island 2020

Paige Turley is a 22-year old aspiring singer who you might have seen on Britain’s Got Talent when she was 14. She was one of the most popular contestants on the show and made it till the semi-finals before she got eliminated. She was also rumoured to have been dating singer Lewis Capaldi, at the age of 18.

Lewis Capaldi, 23 is a singer too. The couple were rumoured to be dating each other for a year and it is also said that Paige Turley was the inspiration behind his hit single 'Someone You Loved’. Previously, Paige Turley had described him as tall, dark and handsome and a guy with a strong personality. The singer describes herself as loud, boisterous and fun. She even describes herself as naturally flirty. Paige even claimed that her celebrity crush is actor Tom Hardy.

Ever since Paige Turley entered the villa, she was paired up with Ollie Williams who left the villa after three days when he decided he wanted to get back with his ex who is still in love with him. But this did not stop the singer to lose hope, she got back to the show and drew her attention to Finley Tapp. The pair hit it off from their first date and shared a similar humour. Soon when there was a recoupling done, Paige Turley was picked by Finley Tapp.

When asked about her biggest turn off in her partner, she said that arrogance is something that turns her off. She also added that likes men who are confident but when someone gets too cocky, she does not seem to be interested. Initially, the singer got into trouble after Ollie quit the show but, now that she has a pair, she has become a strong contestant.

