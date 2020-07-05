Recording artist Billie Eilish co-wrote and sang the theme song of No Time to Die. According to reports, she is the youngest person to have ever crafted a James Bond track. Moreover, it was surprising when Eilish said that she wanted to do that job for a long time. However, considering her enthusiasm and musical finesse, composer Hans Zimmer talked about the singer in an interview. Here is everything that you need to know about No Time to Die. Read on:

When Hans Zimmer spoke about Billie Eilish's No Time to Die theme song

As per a report, Hans Zimmer took an interview along with Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell. During the conversation, the composer was candid about how much he enjoyed the work that the young siblings brought to the table. While Daniel Craig reportedly had his opinions about the mix, the duo won over the Hans Zimmer’s musical expertise with their work.

According to reports, while numerous names were occurring for the theme song, Billie Eilish and co-writer, Finneas O’Connell caught Hans Zimmer’s ears as no one else could. Thinking about some of the most iconic James Bond theme songs in the history of the franchise, there has always been flashy introduction that engages the audience well. From the instrumental punch of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service to the energy that Chris Cornell uses as his entry into Casino Royale’s You Know My Name, the 007 movies have proven that one needs to add the blast of rock and roll to keep the audience glued.

Also read: Billie Eilish Gets A Three-year Restraining Order Against A Trespasser; Read Details Here

Also read: Billie Eilish's TB Moments From The Winters That Will Entice You To Visit The Snow ASAP

If one starts a track with a band, they need to end it on the right note for tying it all together. So, the collaboration between the trio of musical experts has scored the privilege of showing a rough cut of No time to Die to Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, which has inspired the singer to go for the heights of the hit song. According to reports, the makers have delayed No Time to Die until November this year. So, it will take some time before the audience gets to listen to this song accompanying a Bond opening sequence which will keep the viewers glued to the screens.

Also read: Billie Eilish Unfollows Everyone On Instagram In An Attempt To Unfollow Alleged Abusers

Also read: Billie Eilish And Her Idol Avril Lavigne Have Had Very Similar Journeys; Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.