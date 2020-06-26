Billie Eilish And Her Idol Avril Lavigne Have Had Very Similar Journeys; Details Inside

Billie Eilish has become one of the most loved singers of all time. Form her songs like Bad Guy to the James Bond title song, Billie has become a sensation. She has also won several Grammy awards despite her young age. By winning so many awards, she got a chance to meet her self-professed idol, Avril Lavigne. Here is all you should know about Billie Eilish's idol Avril Lavigne. Read here.

All about Billie Eilish's idol Avril Lavigne

Billie Eilish is 18 years old right now and Avril Lavigne is a perfect idol for the Bad Guy singer. She looks up to Avril as she also was just 15 when she first appeared on stage with Shania Twain. Avril was also signed for a two-album recording contract with Arista Records at the age of 16 making her worth more than $2 million.

Similarly, Billie was 15 years old when her first song became a hit on Soundcloud. After this, the Lonely singer was also signed soon by Interscope Records.

Avril Lavigne, in her years-long career, has won over 160 accolades. She has also several Guinness World Records to her name. Billie Eilish on the other hand already has over 3 Guinness World Records to her name. Both Billie Eilish and her idol Avril Lavigne have has similar careers so far and Billie had also opened up to media portals on how Avril Lavigne has shaped her life.

After being in the music industry for 4 years, Billie Eilish met Avril Lavigne. After she met the French-Canadian singer and songwriter, Eilish took to her Instagram and shared a picture sharing how Avril has shaped her life.

In the post, Both Billie Eilish and Avril Lavigne are seen standing next to each other. the Bad Guy singer captioned the picture and wrote: "THANK YOU FOR MAKING ME WHAT I AM". Take a look at the post here to know more about it.

This is not the only instance Billie Eilish opened up about her personal life with media portals. Billie Eilish recently expressed how she never felt desired by any of her ex-boyfriends. She then added that she dresses in predominantly loose-fitting clothing because she does not want people judging her on the size of her body. The singer also added that her dressing depends on her mood. She has changed her style before but has made it very clear that her dressing is not dependent on gender stereotypes.

