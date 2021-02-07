When Hardy Sandhu "was Upset" After Arijit Singh Sang His Song 'Soch' For A Film

Hardy Sandhu had expressed his displeasure upon finding out that his song Soch had been recreated for a Bollywood film by Arijit Singh. The Punjabi singer had told Hindustan Times that he was quite upset after hearing the song by another singer. He had gone on to speak extensively on how Soch as a song changed his life and got him major fame. Hardy Sandhu had released the song Soch all the way back in 2014 and had also created a beautiful music video as well.

Also Read | On AR Rahman's Birthday, Mahesh Babu, Armaan & More Wish The Ace Singer

Hardy Sandhu "was upset" when singer Arijit Singh sang his song

Also Read | Young Arijit Singh Behind Shahid Kapoor Makes Fans Nostalgic; Another Name Hogs Limelight

Since that time, the song has been played over a million times by fans who have loved his version of the song. Currently, the song Soch by Hardy Sandhu has over 1 million likes and over 15 million views and counting. The singer had spoken about that song and said that he was bound to feel sad at some point. He further added that he was very upset upon learning the fact that the record label chose to ignore him. He said that he did not like the fact that they got Arijit Singh to sing the song and completely ignored him. He added that the song Soch had been extremely close to his heart and that he had sung it many times.

Also Read | Did You Know Arijit Singh Was Earlier Married To This Bollywood Singer?

He spoke of how special the song was to him and how he would have personally loved to sing it for a film as well. Further on, Hardy Sandhu had claimed that henceforth he may not allow anyone to sing his songs for a film. Elaborating further on this point, Hardy Sandhu had said that he was ready to give his songs to Bollywood, however, he had one condition to do so. According to the singer’s condition, the moviemakers would have to keep him as the original singer for the songs that were remade. He had said that it was not a great feeling when he heard someone else sing his song and therefore had set this condition for any future prospects that may arise later on. He had ended his statement by saying that the song Soch changed his life and gave him tremendous success. Thus, the singer had shed light on the impact of success the song Soch had on his career, according to the above-mentioned news portal.

Also Read | If You Loved 'Tum Hi Ho', Here Is A List Of Other Songs Composed By Mithoon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.