When Raftaar Claimed To Be A 'better Lyricist' Than Yo Yo Honey Singh

Raftaar and Yo Yo Honey Singh are two of the most popular artists in the Indian music industry. They started their career together as close friends but went on their separate ways following a controversy when Raftaar alleged Honey Singh of not giving due credit for a song to him and Badshah. The two do not talk about each other much, however, Raftaar once called himself a “better lyricist” than Yo Yo.

Raftaar said he is a better lyricist than Honey Singh

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan back in 2018, Raftaar was asked if he is still in touch with Honey Singh. He replied with no and said that he wishes the best for Yo Yo. Raftaar mentioned that he fought for his credit and got it, and after that, he never went against Honey Singh or wished bad for him. He stated that their feud was professional, not personal, which looked bad as they were also friends at that time.

Raftaar recalled that he used to call Honey Singh “paaji” (brother) and when he decided to go against him it was a hard decision. He said that he and Badshah were the only rebel standing for their credit. They were the only people who are on the same story, line, and everything. But he wishes well for everybody.

Raftaar said that he felt bad when Honey Singh got ill. He added that as a lyricist he is better than Yo Yo and he claims it. But he called Honey a “way better music director” than him. The rapper mentioned that it is because Honey has the sense of the sound that people will like instantly. He clarified that everyone needs to have a position in life, but that does not mean he cannot compose music or Honey Singh cannot write songs.

Raftaar noted that he went just after one guy because the issues were real. But with that, he has grown mature and now understands why Honey Singh must have done it. He explained that if Yo Yo would have brought everyone with him in the industry or they would have worked together, then Honey Singh might not be as famous as he is now. It is difficult to remember the name of every individual in a crew, he asserted. Raftaar mentioned that he can understand even if Honey was “greedy” at that time. But he was “paaji” for him and the only reason he backed out from calling him that is because of the pain that came along with it. He had the power and strength to fight with it and did it.

Raftaar's songs have received much appreciation over the years. He has been praised for his rapping skills and writing. Raftaar's videos of tracks like Baby Marvake Maanegi and Sheikh Chilli has more than 100 million views on YouTube.

