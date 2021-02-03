Where Is Hurby Azor Now? Whereabouts Of The Third Member Of 'Salt N Pepa'

Salt n Pepa is a recently released film that is based on 90's hip-hop duo Salt n Pepa. It also focuses on their unseen member, Hurby Azor. Hurby served as a lyricist and producer of the team and was known to work in the background. This talented hip-hop artist has some great pieces marking his career. He was the man who discovered the hit duo.

Are you wondering where is Hurby Azor now? Then you have to read this article till the end to know what the musician is doing.

Hurby Azor biography

Who is Hurby Azor? A rapper and music producer, he is also known as “Luv Bug” or “Fingerprints." He made pop-crossover rap production successful. Hurby is also one of the notable music producers who helped Salt n Pepa find their voice and understood their potential.

Hurby Azor was born on 26 September 1964 in Haiti. He started to gain popularity during 1985 with Salt n Pepa's success and went on to work with many other musicians.

His creation "Push It" for Salt n Pepa became a chartbuster and won many awards. He has also worked on many TV shows as a soundtrack designer. Some of his notable creations were included in hit movies and shows like Stepsisters, Mike & Mike, etc.

Where is Hurby Azor now?

Where is Hurby Azor now? Hurby is still active in the music field and creating new scores while finding new talents. According to Distractify, he is the co-producer of the autobiographical movie "Salt n Pepa". Recently he was seen as a judge on the show "Dogicel of Stars", a famous Haitian talent show.

Hurby Azor behind Salt-n-Pepa

Salt-n-Pepa gave an interview to The New York Times on 22nd January 2021, and they thanked Hurby for all the success they have achieved. They both considered him an important member of their team, and Salt added, "Pep always says, Hurby is our third."

The musicians created many memorable hits as a team where Hurby worked as a composer and songwriter without being noticed.

Hurby Azor's net worth

Being a successful music producer, he is quite a wealthy man. According to marriedbiography.com, Hurby Azor's net worth is approximately $500k. He earns roughly $21k to $210k as a musician. Besides that, he also makes a handsome amount as a music producer. He also has a flourishing career as a music composer and is often seen creating soundtracks and lyrics for TV shows and artists.

